GDRFA Dubai adopts AI and predictive analytics to boost efficiency and decision-making
Dubai: Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) has completed a comprehensive institutional review that led to the development of an advanced decision-support system powered by artificial intelligence and data analytics, aimed at accelerating decision-making, improving operational efficiency and enhancing government services.
The review focused on assessing operational readiness, governance and data analysis as part of GDRFA Dubai’s strategy to strengthen institutional excellence and build a more proactive government model driven by AI.
The initiative included analysing operational and strategic indicators, assessing risks and measuring institutional impact to identify development priorities and launch solutions that support integration across sectors, improve business agility and ensure sustainable government performance in line with modern institutional practices.
More than 10 strategic meetings and sessions were held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, and attended by Lieutenant General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai, with direct follow-up from executive leadership.
The meetings focused on accelerating development initiatives, strengthening institutional coordination and supporting data-driven decision-making to reinforce a government work culture centred on readiness, proactiveness and results.
The phase also saw wider adoption of artificial intelligence technologies and predictive analytics to support proactive decision-making, improve operational readiness and monitor indicators in real time. The move contributed to faster responses to challenges, improved efficiency of government services, stronger institutional integration and an enhanced customer experience.
GDRFA Dubai also developed governance mechanisms, oversight frameworks and risk management systems aimed at supporting business sustainability and creating a more agile and efficient government ecosystem powered by technology and innovation, in line with Dubai Government’s future-focused approach based on data and operational readiness.
Lieutenant General Al Marri said the development of the institutional ecosystem reflects an ongoing strategic direction aligned with Dubai’s future ambitions.
“At GDRFA Dubai, we operate through an institutional vision founded on readiness, proactiveness and innovation, driven by our belief that advancing government performance begins with building agile systems capable of adapting to future transformations,” he said.
“Accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence today represents a key pillar in enhancing operational efficiency, supporting service quality and enabling data-driven decision-making, in a manner that reflects Dubai’s vision of establishing a more integrated and sustainable global government model.”
He added that the efforts reflect GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to continuously developing an advanced government operating model that balances operational efficiency, innovation and the human dimension, contributing to strengthening Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading cities for quality of life and digital government services.
GDRFA Dubai said the current phase marks the beginning of a broader effort to build a more integrated government ecosystem powered by data and artificial intelligence, supporting sustainable government excellence and enhancing the readiness of future services.