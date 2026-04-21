Dubai : Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs achieved a 95.6 per cent future readiness rate by 2025, driven by a long-term foresight strategy that has already translated into major initiatives such as the “Red Carpet” project — first envisioned in 2015 and now implemented as part of its forward-looking government model.

GDRFA Dubai also launched the Future Studies Quality Assessment Center— the first of its kind globally — to evaluate the credibility of foresight studies before they inform decision-making. The centre has already assessed studies aligned with strategic priorities, producing seven future studies based on three approved criteria.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.