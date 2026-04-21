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GDRFA Dubai hits 95.6% future readiness with AI innovation push

Global foresight systems, AI summit and programmes boost services and performance

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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GDRFA Dubai: A global government model in innovation and future readiness
GDRFA Dubai: A global government model in innovation and future readiness
GDRFA

Dubai : Dubai’s General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs achieved a 95.6 per cent future readiness rate by 2025, driven by a long-term foresight strategy that has already translated into major initiatives such as the “Red Carpet” project — first envisioned in 2015 and now implemented as part of its forward-looking government model.

The authority said it continues to build an integrated, innovation led government ecosystem, combining advanced methodologies, talent empowerment, and data-driven foresight to enhance service quality and prepare for rapid global transformations.

Integrated systems shaping decisions

At the core of this transformation is the Future Design System, a comprehensive framework linking foresight with strategic planning and institutional readiness. The system has enabled the conversion of predictive insights into actionable policies and projects.

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GDRFA Dubai also launched the Future Studies Quality Assessment Center— the first of its kind globally — to evaluate the credibility of foresight studies before they inform decision-making. The centre has already assessed studies aligned with strategic priorities, producing seven future studies based on three approved criteria.

Innovation translated into real impact

To embed innovation into its institutional culture, the directorate introduced the Innovators Sponsorship Programme, graduating more than 158 participants and delivering 29 innovative projects in collaboration with various entities.

It also rolled out the Innovation Enablers Maturity Programme, which evaluated nine organisational units across eight pillars and five maturity levels, helping improve performance and strengthen decision-making capabilities.

On the global stage, GDRFA Dubai partnered with the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) to host the Global Innovation Summit, where its participation secured four international awards, underscoring its leadership in institutional innovation.

Turning knowledge into policy

The authority has further strengthened its knowledge ecosystem through the Learning and Knowledge Production Management System, generating more than 450 knowledge outputs that directly support policymaking and institutional performance.

In collaboration with the University of Rochester, the Business Incubators Programme engaged seven researchers and 16 students, resulting in 10 innovative, implementable projects aimed at improving government services.

Investing in future talent

As part of its long-term vision, GDRFA Dubai launched the Tomorrow’s Innovators Programme, graduating over 45 participants through integrated training in leadership, technical skills and knowledge development.

The directorate also introduced the GDRFA Centennial Initiative, aligned with UAE Vision 2071, to ensure sustained institutional leadership and readiness for future challenges.

Global partnerships and AI focus

Internationally, GDRFA Dubai has strengthened Dubai’s global standing by participating as a Platinum Sponsor in the Global Innovation Summit and organising the International Conference on AI Innovations (ICEQ).

The conference brought together 31 government entities and more than 40 innovative projects, highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing operational efficiency and enabling future-focused decision-making.

A model for future government

GDRFA Dubai said its integrated systems and initiatives collectively represent a flexible, future-ready government model capable of adapting to change, improving quality of life and supporting sustainable development in Dubai.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Dubai’s ambition of becoming the world’s best city to live and work, by placing people at the centre of innovation and proactively shaping the future. 

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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