GDRFA Dubai brings services closer to residents at Global Village

Closer to You’ initiative offers on-ground services from January 5 to February 5
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has launched the “Closer to You” initiative, a community-focused campaign aimed at bringing government services directly to the public and strengthening engagement with residents and visitors.
The first edition of the initiative will run at Global Village from January 5 to February 5, 2026, transforming one of Dubai’s most popular family destinations into an interactive platform for service delivery, awareness and community interaction.
Visitors will be able to access a range of GDRFA Dubai services through dedicated information zones, including entry permits and Golden Residency, identity and nationality services, work permits, children’s passport control, the 04 Platform, the Red Carpet Corridor and the Happiness Card. The experience is designed to be seamless and customer-centric, reflecting the authority’s focus on simplifying procedures and prioritising people.
With a strong family-oriented approach, the platform also features interactive activities, educational games, daily surprises and weekly prize draws, creating an engaging environment that encourages positive community participation.
The initiative reflects GDRFA Dubai’s broader vision of going beyond traditional service delivery to build lasting relationships with the community through direct engagement, active listening and on-ground presence, supporting higher levels of satisfaction, happiness and trust in government services.
