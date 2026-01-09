The move also aligns with Dubai’s vision of using digital tools to improve engagement
The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has taken part in the “Blue Connect” digital platform, launched alongside virtual New Year celebrations for the workforce, reflecting its continued focus on digital innovation and people-centred services.
The participation comes as part of GDRFA Dubai’s efforts to support smart initiatives that strengthen human connection, encourage wider participation and make use of technology to deliver inclusive digital experiences. The move also aligns with Dubai’s broader vision of using digital tools to improve engagement across different segments of society.
The “Blue Connect” platform was introduced to meet the growing need for flexible digital solutions that allow organisations to host virtual and hybrid events with ease. By removing limits related to time and location, the platform enables more people to take part in celebrations and activities, while ensuring smooth access through smart channels.
The platform offers a single digital space that brings together live streaming of events, interactive content, entertainment activities, and participation in competitions and prize draws. It is designed to simplify processes, save time and effort, and allow direct interaction between organisers and participants. Users can also share feedback easily, supporting open communication and dialogue.
In addition, “Blue Connect” creates opportunities for cooperation with private sector partners. Companies can support digital events through sponsorships, provide prizes for competitions, and showcase their involvement within the platform. This approach helps strengthen partnerships and supports a shared digital ecosystem based on collaboration and mutual value.
Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the platform reflects the organisation’s commitment to modern communication methods. “Blue Connect supports flexible and interactive digital experiences that respond to people’s needs and expand participation without being tied to time or place,” he said.
He added that investing in interactive digital solutions helps improve overall experience and supports a human-focused approach based on openness and engagement. “The platform represents a practical model where digital innovation and human connection come together,” he noted, adding that more features and services will be introduced in the future to further enhance its use.
Currently, the “Blue Connect” platform is available on Google Play, with plans to launch it on the Apple Store at a later stage. Registration is simple and requires only a mobile phone number, making it easy for users to access the platform without technical difficulty.
Through this initiative, GDRFA Dubai continues to develop a flexible digital environment that places people at the centre, supports future readiness, and promotes a culture of participation. The platform reflects Dubai’s ongoing efforts to create digital experiences that are inclusive, practical and impactful for the wider community.
