New Year 2026 festivities celebrate workforce's role in national progress

Over 300,000 workers across the UAE were acknowledged in New Year celebrations
More than 300,000 workers took part in New Year 2026 festivities at over 30 sites scattered across the country. Events, unified by the slogan “With You and Through You, We Step into the New Year”, were coordinated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) alongside multiple government collaborators. These gatherings cast a spotlight on the workforce’s critical role in national advancement. The celebrations incorporated competitive activities, prize draws for rewards such as a car and travel tickets, stage entertainment, traditional dances, and generous gift distribution.
A broad spectrum of federal and local authorities contributed to these events, including the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICA), and the police headquarters for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. Municipal bodies, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) also provided support. Participation widened further, with backing from the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, National Ambulance, the Dubai Event Security Committee, among others. On the private sector front, firms like Sobha Constructions, Granada Europe Construction LLC, and DULSCO Group staged their own programmes simultaneously, underscoring a pronounced commitment to worker welfare.
MoHRE maintained that its ongoing approach to worker recognition is rooted in sustainability, remarking that such initiatives “help foster happiness and enhance overall well-being including quality of life, psychological and social stability, and community belonging”. Ten primary sponsors underwrote the New Year’s activities. DAMAC and Aldar Properties occupied Diamond Sponsor positions, reflecting a strong public and private sector alliance.
