Over 250,000 workers in UAE come together to celebrate National Day

Celebrating and honouring workers during national occasions and holidays forms part of a sustained approach implemented by MoHRE in collaboration with its partners in the government and private sectors, in a bid to bring joy to workers, enhance their wellbeing, quality of life, and social and psychological stability, while strengthening their sense of belonging and encouraging them to continue contributing to the nation’s progress.It also spotlights the vital role of the UAE’s workforce in the country’s development journey, supporting the UAE’s ambitious economic and entrepreneurial aspirations and reinforcing its position as a leading global destination for living, working and investing.