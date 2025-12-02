GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE National Day marked with dazzling celebrations nationwide

Fireworks and colourful performances create vibrant scenes across the UAE on National Day

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
A vibrant celebration unfolded at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, where visitors enjoyed cultural shows, heritage performances and patriotic displays marking the UAE’s 54th National Day.
A vibrant celebration unfolded at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba, where visitors enjoyed cultural shows, heritage performances and patriotic displays marking the UAE’s 54th National Day.
WAM
1/13
Visitors thronged Global Village as vibrant Eid Al Etihad celebrations lit up the venue with fireworks, cultural performances and festive displays. Families, tourists and residents enjoyed a night filled with colour, music and patriotic spirit.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
2/13
Spectacular fireworks lit up the Abu Dhabi Corniche as crowds gathered to celebrate Eid Al Etihad.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
3/13
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up in spectacular colours to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad, drawing thousands of residents and visitors to Downtown Dubai.
X/Dubai Media Office
4/13
Maritime parade and musical evenings light up Khorfakkan’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations
5/13
The organizing committee for the Fujairah 54th National Day celebrations held a series of diverse activities and programs across the emirate.
WAM
6/13
Large numbers of visitors from various nationalities flocked to participate in the authentic Emirati festivities at Sheikh Zayed Festival.
WAM
7/13
Entertainers captivated crowds at Global Village with colourful performances, music, and lively cultural acts.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
8/13
A huge crowd gathered at the Dubai Fountain as visitors enjoyed the dazzling water shows, lights and music staged for Eid Al Etihad celebrations
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9/13
Emirati performers took centre stage at the Sahara Centre, showcasing traditional music, dance and cultural displays as part of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
10/13
A father captures a joyful moment with a selfie during Eid Al Etihad celebrations at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. T
WAM
11/13
A colourful parade entertained visitors at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, featuring traditional performances, heritage displays and lively music.
WAM
12/13
The National Media Office organised a celebration at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi to mark the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad. The event featured a variety of activities, interactive programmes, and cultural, heritage, and entertainment segments that created a patriotic atmosphere filled with pride and dignity.
13/13
Crowds gathered at Jumeirah Beach during the UAE National Day holidays, enjoying the cool weather, scenic coastline and festive atmosphere.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Business titan's tribute to the UAE and its vision

Business titan's tribute to the UAE and its vision

1h ago14m read
At 54 years, Eid Al Etihad remains a powerful reminder of the historic moment in 1971 when the emirates united under one flag.

Eid Al Etihad: A celebration of the UAE’s unity, vision

2h ago4m read
Al Maya celebrate UAE’s legacy of unity and progress

Al Maya celebrate UAE’s legacy of unity and progress

2m read
Gulf News staff celebrate Eid Al Etihad in the office premises.

Gulf News marks UAE National Day with pride

3m read