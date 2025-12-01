UAE calls on residents to join nationwide anthem sing-along on December 2

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has announced the launch of a new national initiative called ‘Voices of Unity’. The initiative invites everyone living in the UAE to sing the national anthem together on December 2 at 11am.

Sheikh Abdullah shared the call on his official X account, writing: “On December 2nd, at 11 AM… We sing the national anthem united,” along with the campaign’s hashtags.