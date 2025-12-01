UAE calls on residents to join nationwide anthem sing-along on December 2

‘Voices of Unity’ invites all residents to join a nationwide moment of pride at 11am
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has announced the launch of a new national initiative called ‘Voices of Unity’. The initiative invites everyone living in the UAE to sing the national anthem together on December 2 at 11am.
Sheikh Abdullah shared the call on his official X account, writing: “On December 2nd, at 11 AM… We sing the national anthem united,” along with the campaign’s hashtags.
The nationwide moment aims to bring people across all seven emirates together in a show of unity and belonging as the country marks Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day). It encourages residents to step outside their homes, workplaces, schools, and shops and join one shared voice that echoes the UAE’s spirit of togetherness.
To ensure everyone can take part, the anthem has been transliterated phonetically in Arabic and English, two of the most widely spoken languages in the country. The gesture highlights the UAE’s belief that its strength comes from its diverse communities — and that standing together builds a future shaped by pride and possibility.
