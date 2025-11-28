A community tribute: Choir sings UAE anthem in layered choral harmony

The Joyful Singers (JFS), a fast-growing ensemble of 132 choristers from across the Emirates, came together to record a harmonised version of the UAE national anthem as an offering of gratitude to a country “that has welcomed, supported, and created opportunities for its expatriate communities.”

“We are trained to sing songs in Western choral four-part style. We noticed that apart from an acapella group, no other sizeable choir or video production has sung the UAE National Anthem in multi-part vocal harmony. Hence we wanted to offer a choral tribute to this great nation on the occasion of the UAE National Day, by singing the UAE National Anthem,” he said.

“We express our heartfelt respect to the visionary leaders and rulers of the UAE, whose wisdom, generosity, and commitment have made this land a beacon of peace, unity, and progress. Long live this beautiful nation,” said Anush, who works as an IT Division Head at a UAE Bank.

“First, we spent four weeks recording the individual parts (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) and putting together the audio production. Next, we planned and executed a professional video shoot at the scenic Flag Garden Dubai, a location with more than 11,000 UAE flags,” Anush said.

On the day of filming, the choir gathered before dawn. “By 6.30am, all 132 of us were lined up in formation ready for the shoot, which went into multiple takes,” he added, describing a morning filled with discipline, anticipation, and patriotic energy.

What began as a small group of friends who shared a love for choral singing has now grown into one of the UAE’s notable community vocal ensembles. Formed in 2023 with just 27 members, the Joyful Singers today has 144 choristers and performs two major concerts each year — including a summer showcase and their popular Christmas concert at Christ Church Jebel Ali.

