A community tribute: Choir sings UAE anthem in layered choral harmony

Joyful Singers showcase a rare multi-part arrangement for National Day
A UAE-based community choir has brought a fresh musical tribute to the nation — presenting the country’s national anthem in rich, Western four-part harmony for UAE National Day.
The Joyful Singers (JFS), a fast-growing ensemble of 132 choristers from across the Emirates, came together to record a harmonised version of the UAE national anthem as an offering of gratitude to a country “that has welcomed, supported, and created opportunities for its expatriate communities.”
The choir’s director, David Anush — a Dubai resident for more than a decade — said the idea emerged from their desire to honour the UAE using the musical tradition they know best.
“We are trained to sing songs in Western choral four-part style. We noticed that apart from an acapella group, no other sizeable choir or video production has sung the UAE National Anthem in multi-part vocal harmony. Hence we wanted to offer a choral tribute to this great nation on the occasion of the UAE National Day, by singing the UAE National Anthem,” he said.
Anush added that the group sees the project not just as a performance but as a heartfelt expression of appreciation.
“We express our heartfelt respect to the visionary leaders and rulers of the UAE, whose wisdom, generosity, and commitment have made this land a beacon of peace, unity, and progress. Long live this beautiful nation,” said Anush, who works as an IT Division Head at a UAE Bank.
The project unfolded over several weeks and was carried out in two distinct phases.
“First, we spent four weeks recording the individual parts (soprano, alto, tenor and bass) and putting together the audio production. Next, we planned and executed a professional video shoot at the scenic Flag Garden Dubai, a location with more than 11,000 UAE flags,” Anush said.
On the day of filming, the choir gathered before dawn. “By 6.30am, all 132 of us were lined up in formation ready for the shoot, which went into multiple takes,” he added, describing a morning filled with discipline, anticipation, and patriotic energy.
For Dubai-based audio engineer Chris Manoj, who oversaw the audio production from start to finish, the experience left a deep emotional imprint.
“The experience was emotional and filled with pride, reminding us of the unity and spirit of this country,” he said.
The four-part song arrangement was put together by Nibin Jose, a musician based in Kerala, and the accompaniment track by David Chacko Victor, an audio engineer in the US.
What began as a small group of friends who shared a love for choral singing has now grown into one of the UAE’s notable community vocal ensembles. Formed in 2023 with just 27 members, the Joyful Singers today has 144 choristers and performs two major concerts each year — including a summer showcase and their popular Christmas concert at Christ Church Jebel Ali.
