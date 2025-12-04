GOLD/FOREX
8 holiday gift moves to dodge awkward 'thanks' and receiver guilt this season, UAE 2025

Gifts are complicated, no doubt, but it doesn't have to be an emotional rollercoaster

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Here’s how to survive the joy, the guilt, and the occasional existential dread of holiday gifting.
It’s that magical time of year again: The air smells like cinnamon, your playlists are suspiciously festive, and your anxiety spikes every time you see a pile of presents.

Gifts are complicated, we know.

Here’s how to survive the joy, the guilt, and the occasional existential dread of holiday gifting.

1. Brace yourself for the 'thank you…?' moment

You hand over a gift, expecting fireworks. Instead, you get a murmured “thank you” and an awkward pause. That's normal. Sometimes people feel overwhelmed or guilty about what they receive—and it has nothing to do with you.

2. The giver guilt spiral Is real

Ever bought a present thinking it was perfect… and then worried it wasn’t enough? You’re not alone. Some folks compulsively gift, fearing they’re not loved enough or trying to make up for lost time. The problem: expensive or extravagant gifts can’t patch relationship gaps.

Oh, my, raw nerve.

3. Receivers, relax

Feeling guilty about receiving gifts? Time to ask yourself why. Often it’s about feeling undeserving or thinking you need to reciprocate in kind. A thoughtful thank-you and using the gift is usually enough to make both of you feel warm and fuzzy.

4. It’s not about the price tag

The fanciest present in the world won’t matter if it’s performative. Gifts are about thought, memories, and showing someone they’re special—not about winning a gold medal for generosity. A heartfelt note or homemade treat often trumps a luxury item.

5. Don’t let gifts compete with your self-worth

If someone showers you with presents, it’s not a judgment on your life choices. Feeling guilty or jealous is normal—but don’t let it make you question your worth. Accept with gratitude, use it, and move on.

6. Stop overthinking your holiday list

Perfection is overrated. People give gifts to show love and respect. The intention matters more than the execution. Your friend might adore a quirky fridge magnet just as much as a high-end gadget.

7. Focus on shared joy

The best gifts spark connection, not anxiety. If you’re the giver, think about what will make your friend smile, not how they’ll repay you. If you’re the receiver, focus on enjoying the gesture, not on the implied “debt.” Gratitude is contagious and way easier than guilt.

8. Remember: Gifts are about fun

At the end of the day, gifts are meant to make both sides happy. Keep it light, heartfelt, and, most importantly, fun. If the holidays leave you more stressed than merry, it’s time to simplify your approach.

