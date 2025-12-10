From adventures to mind-bending co-op quests, these games promise hours much fun
Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? This Christmas, level up your gifting game with eight of the hottest, most talked-about titles of 2025. From heart-pounding adventures to mind-bending co-op quests, these games promise hours of fun, thrills, and epic battles. A PlayStation aficionado, a Nintendo fan, or a PS5 explorer, there’s something on this list to make every geek squeal with joy. With top-rated graphics, immersive worlds, and gameplay that hooks from the first minute, these picks are a holiday experience your loved ones will remember.
Swing into action this holiday season with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation, a really fun gift for gamers who crave superhero thrills. This blockbuster sequel lets players don the iconic suits of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, facing off against fan-favorite villains in a stunning, open-world New York City. With vivid storytelling, fluid combat, and breathtaking visuals that push the PS5 to its limits, you feel zapped into the Marvel universe. Perfect for both casual and hardcore gamers, it’s a gift that delivers heart-pounding action, emotional depth, and endless web-slinging fun this Christmas.
Step into the hauntingly beautiful world of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on PS5, a JRPG that reinvents turn-based combat with real-time action. Players guide Gustave, Maelle, and their fellow Expeditioners through a desperate quest to break the Paintress’ cycle of death, exploring surreal landscapes from the Island of Visages to the Forgotten Battlefield. Build your party, customise characters, and master combos in dynamic combat while uncovering hidden secrets. Amazon gamers rave about its compelling story, stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals, and emotional soundtrack, calling it “one of the best games I’ve ever played.” A perfect gift for RPG fans this Christmas. It has a 4.7 rating on Amazon UAE, with over 500 comments praising it.
Monster Hunter Wilds (PS5) is one of those gifts that instantly makes you the hero of Christmas morning. Sitting at a strong 4.5-star rating on Amazon UAE, this Capcom epic drops players into the Forbidden Lands—an alive, unpredictable world full of shifting biomes, roaming packs of monsters, and seasons that can turn from lush to brutal in minutes. For the first time, the story is fully voiced, with a lovable crew including your Palico, Handler Alma, smithy Gemma, and the enigmatic Nata by your side. With seamless cutscenes-to-combat, evolved hunting mechanics, new creatures to track, and crossplay for squad hunts, it’s a wild, cinematic adventure that PS5 gamers will absolutely devour.
Ghost of Yōtei is a searing, atmospheric adventure—one that leaves a sting. The tale opens with young Atsu witnessing the massacre of her family, a moment that hardens into a lifelong thirst for vengeance. Set 300 years after the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, this standalone story unfolds in the rugged beauty of 1600s rural Japan. Now a haunted, solitary mercenary, Atsu roams the harsh landscapes of Ezo, tracking down the six outlaws responsible for her family’s death. But her journey becomes far more than a revenge mission. Along the way, she crosses into unexplored lands, encounters unexpected allies, and forges bonds she never imagined—discovering that some ghosts stay with you, and some guide you forward. Amazon UAE's rating is 4.8, with reviewers praising it. "The play gameplay is slick and engaging, the story is expertly delivered and the pacing is well thought out. Although I do have a pacing/story gripe towards the end of the game, that is a personal opinion," one writes.
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) is the kind of sweeping adventure that pulls gamers in and refuses to let go. Players join Aloy as she journeys across a breathtaking, far-future America—lush forests, sunken ruins, towering mountains and all—each region filled with striking characters, rich cultures, and deadly surprises. With strategic combat against colossal machines and mounted human foes, every encounter demands clever traps, crafted gear, and quick thinking. As Aloy races to uncover the truth behind Earth’s looming collapse, she unlocks a hidden chapter of the ancient world that will change her forever. It’s epic, gorgeous, and endlessly immersive—an instant win for any gamer.
Silent Hill 2 Remake (PS5) brings one of the most iconic survival-horror stories back to life with modern, breathtaking detail. Rebuilt from the ground up by Konami for the PS5, this remake follows James Sunderland as he returns to the fog-choked town of Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his late wife. The game mixes emotional storytelling, tense exploration, and heart-stopping encounters with creatures that feel more unsettling than ever. With enhanced graphics, immersive 3D audio, and refined combat, it’s a terrifyingly beautiful gift for horror fans—and a must-have for anyone who loves atmospheric, story-rich games.
It Takes Two (PS5 Upgrade) is the perfect co-op adventure for couples, friends, or families who want a game that’s as fun as it is heartfelt. This critically acclaimed platformer follows Cody and May—an estranged couple turned into dolls—who must work together to navigate a magical, unpredictable world. Every level introduces new mechanics, puzzles, and hilarious twists, making teamwork essential and endlessly entertaining. On PS5, the game looks sharper, and loads faster. Charming, emotional, and wildly creative, It Takes Two is a delightful Christmas gift that guarantees hours of laughter and bonding.
If you’re shopping for a gamer who loves playing in pairs, Split Fiction is easily one of the best co-op picks of the year. With its exclusively two-player design, dynamic split-screen action, and neon-drenched PS5 visuals, it turns teamwork into a thrilling, story-driven adventure. Players jump between contrasting worlds, solve challenges together, and pull off cinematic sequences that only work when both partners are locked in. With a stellar 4.8 rating on Amazon and the pedigree of Hazelight Studios (the geniuses behind genre-defining co-op hits), this is a no-brainer gift for thrill-seeking duos.
