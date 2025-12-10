Ghost of Yōtei is a searing, atmospheric adventure—one that leaves a sting. The tale opens with young Atsu witnessing the massacre of her family, a moment that hardens into a lifelong thirst for vengeance. Set 300 years after the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, this standalone story unfolds in the rugged beauty of 1600s rural Japan. Now a haunted, solitary mercenary, Atsu roams the harsh landscapes of Ezo, tracking down the six outlaws responsible for her family’s death. But her journey becomes far more than a revenge mission. Along the way, she crosses into unexplored lands, encounters unexpected allies, and forges bonds she never imagined—discovering that some ghosts stay with you, and some guide you forward. Amazon UAE's rating is 4.8, with reviewers praising it. "The play gameplay is slick and engaging, the story is expertly delivered and the pacing is well thought out. Although I do have a pacing/story gripe towards the end of the game, that is a personal opinion," one writes.