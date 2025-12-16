The Kurator Festive gift guide: Perfect picks for him & her

From understated jewellery and timeless handbags to meticulously crafted watches and statement footwear, each item has been selected for its quality, elegance, and the quiet impact it delivers. For him, think Montblanc watches, Louis Vuitton aftershaves, and Dior shoes that are as stylish as they are practical. For her, our favourites range from Cartier’s iconic bags and Burberry scarves to Guerlain lipsticks that feel like an instant festive upgrade. Even the home finds its moment, with Good Earth dessert bowls adding an unexpected note of charm to the season.

This guide is less about excess and more about presence - pieces that feel considered, special, and worthy of the season. Whether you’re shopping for a statement gift or something subtle, these selections offer a reminder that elegance and thoughtfulness are the best presents of all.