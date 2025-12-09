GOLD/FOREX
How to play Dungeons & Dragons, the Stranger Things way — in UAE

It's the kind of virtual reality that doesn't even need a screen

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
The DM is not against the players. The goal is collaboration, not murder chaos…unless everyone agrees, of course.
You might not be a gamer, but Dungeons & Dragons is impossible to ignore. If you’ve binge-watched shows like Stranger Things or The Big Bang Theory, you’ve probably been at least a little intrigued by its mix of imagination, scale, and immersive storytelling — a kind of virtual reality that doesn’t even need a screen. You might even find yourself, like Season 3’s Will, asking to play D&D whenever you get the chance.

So, how do can you play this game? We'll break it down for you.

The roles: Who does what

Dungeon Master (DM)

  • Acts as storyteller, referee, and world-builder

  • Describes settings, plots, NPCs, and encounters

  • Reacts to player choices (yes, you can try to be a chaos-loving rogue!)

  • Ensures everyone is having fun

Players and layer Characters (PCs)

  • Each controls one character (hero, villain, or somewhere in between)

  • Characters have:

    • Race: Elf, dwarf, human, halfling, etc.

    • Class: Fighter, wizard, rogue, cleric, bard, etc.

    • Abilities: Strength, Dexterity, Constitution, Intelligence, Wisdom, Charisma

  • Work together to survive, solve puzzles, fight monsters, and get treasure

    • Reddit wisdom: The DM is not against the players. The goal is collaboration, not murder-hobo chaos…unless everyone agrees, of course.

    The essentials: What you need to play

    You don’t need a full game store to start D&D. Here’s the starter pack:

    • The Player’s Handbook (5th Edition) – core rules for character creation and gameplay

    • Dice set: D4, D6, D8, D10, D12, and D20

    • Character sheets – to track stats, abilities, equipment, and HP

    • Pencils and erasers – for all those adjustments mid-game

    • Adventure – either a pre-written module or a DM’s homebrew story

    • Optional: miniatures and grid maps for tactical combat

    How to create your hero

    Before the adventure begins, players need a character.

    Step 1: Pick a race

    • Determines physical traits, special abilities, and sometimes bonus stats

    • Examples:

      • Elf: Graceful, dexterous, magic-friendly

      • Dwarf: Tough, strong, hardy

      • Human: Flexible and versatile

      • Halfling: Small, lucky, stealthy

    Step 2: Pick a class

    • Defines what your character can do

    • Examples:

      • Fighter: Melee master, high HP

      • Wizard: Spellcaster with wide magic options

      • Rogue: Sneaky, skillful, good at traps and locks

      • Cleric: Healer, support, divine magic

    Step 3: Assign ability scores

    • Core stats: Strength, dexterity, constitution, intelligence, wisdom, charisma

    • Determines how well your character performs tasks like attacking, sneaking, or persuading NPCs

    Step 4: Pick background and alignment

    • Background: Your character’s past

    • Alignment: Moral compass

    Step 5: Gear up

    • Weapons, armor, tools, and magical items

    • Track everything on your character sheet

    The dice

    Dice are the heart of D&D. Different dice are used for different situations:

    • D20 (20-sided): Main die for attacks, skill checks, and saving throws

    • D12, D10, D8, D6, D4: Used for damage, spells, or special abilities

    • Percentage dice (d10 + d10): Roll 1–100

    How to play: The basics

    1. Adventure begins

    • DM sets the scene: “You enter the town square. A suspicious figure is pacing by the fountain.”

    2. Player actions

    • Describe what your character does: Talk to the NPC, pick the lock, sneak past guards

    • DM decides if action is trivial (auto-success) or requires a dice roll

    3. Combat

    • Initiative determines order of action

    • Roll dice to hit and calculate damage

    • Use spells, skills, and teamwork to survive encounters

    4. Exploration and puzzles

    • Solve riddles, navigate traps, and explore dungeons

    • Rewards: gold, magic items, knowledge, XP

    5. Leveling up

    • XP earned through combat, quests, and clever thinking

    • Gain new abilities, spells, and perks as you level up

    Adventures and campaigns

    • One-shot: A self-contained story, finished in a single session

    • Campaign: A connected series of adventures, spanning weeks or months

    • Settings: Worlds where adventures occur — pre-made or homebrew

      • Examples: Forgotten Realms, Greyhawk, Ravenloft, Stranger Things tie-ins

    Tips for new players

    • Be creative: Your choices shape the story

    • Cooperate: D&D is a team sport

    • Embrace failure: Rolling a 1 can be the funniest part of the game

    • Ask the DM for help: They’re your guide, not your enemy

    • Start small: One-shot adventures are perfect for beginners

    Quick glossary of terms

    • PC (Player character): The hero you control

    • NPC (Non-player character): Anyone the DM controls

    • DM (Dungeon Master): Storyteller, referee, world-builder

    • HP (Hit points): Health

    • XP (Experience points): Determines leveling up

    • Dice rolls: Decide success or failure

    • Campaign: Long-running story

    • One-shot: Single-session adventure

    Where to start

    1. Grab a D&D Starter Set (includes dice, pre-made characters, and a beginner-friendly adventure)

    2. Find a group of friends or join an online session (Roll20, Discord, or local game stores)

    3. Pick a DM or rotate the role to experience both storytelling and playing

    4. Dive in, roll dice, and have fun — no portals to the Upside Down required

    Dungeons & Dragons can be played anywhere in the world, including the UAE. It’s a tabletop role-playing game, so all you really need is a group of friends, character sheets, dice, and possibly a Dungeon Master (DM) to guide the adventure.

    Here’s how it works in the UAE specifically:

    • In-person games: You can gather friends at home, cafes, or even gaming stores that host D&D nights. Some Dubai gaming cafés and community centers occasionally host tabletop RPG sessions.

    • Online play: If meeting in person isn’t possible, D&D can easily be played online via platforms like Roll20, Foundry VTT, D&D Beyond, or even Zoom with dice-rolling apps. This allows UAE-based players to join international groups too.

    • Buying supplies: You can get dice, character sheets, and rulebooks from local hobby stores, comic shops, or order online via Amazon.ae or Namshi. Some bookstores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi stock the Player’s Handbook (5th Edition), Dungeon Master Guide, and Monster Manual.

    • Community: There are UAE-based D&D and tabletop RPG communities on Facebook, Reddit, and Discord, where you can find games, advice, and even Dungeon Masters willing to run campaigns.

    Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
    Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
    Show More

