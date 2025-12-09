How to play Dungeons & Dragons, the Stranger Things way — in UAE

You might not be a gamer, but Dungeons & Dragons is impossible to ignore. If you’ve binge-watched shows like Stranger Things or The Big Bang Theory, you’ve probably been at least a little intrigued by its mix of imagination, scale, and immersive storytelling — a kind of virtual reality that doesn’t even need a screen. You might even find yourself, like Season 3’s Will, asking to play D&D whenever you get the chance.