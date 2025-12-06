Stranger Things Season 1 was pure lightning in a bottle — so why is Netflix's hit sputtering now?

Before she was reduced to a love triangle by fandoms, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) actually had one of the most complex arcs, and you only figure that out after returning to Season 1. She’s excited and almost intoxicated to be dating the coolest kid in school, much to the chagrin of her friend, Barbara. The giddiness clouds her, to the point that she is willing to lie to her own parents and unable to care much that her little brother’s friend has gone missing. She wants to be with Steve Harringon, and her last conversation with Barbara always burns her later: ‘You’ve changed’, says Barb before she is snatched away forever.