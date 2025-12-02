The real horror in Stranger Things? Natalia Dyer's Nancy Wheeler trapped in fandom love triangle wars

Of course, romance has its place in the chaos. Stranger Things has given us some searing moments—from Mike finding Eleven in the woods and tucking her into a blanket fort, to Lucas sobbing over an unresponsive Max, clutching Running Up That Hill like a prayer. The romance, crushes and relationships have unfolded quietly over the years; they're best when it isn't fan-service, forced or debated. The softness calms the jarring edge of all the raging monstrosity, and the best part of Stranger Things was when romance didn't overpower the narrative.