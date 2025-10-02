The Summer I Turned Pretty doesn't deserve the rage. Why are the actors being harassed over a vanilla romance?

Instantly, the outrage on Twitter began, trashing, and abusing Lawrence. “I don’t think that I can respect her again,” wrote one tweet. Lawrence will never know or care, but alright, this person has made their stance clear. The debates are so intense that while they still continue, it was also revealed that Gavin Casalegno, who played the role of the unlucky Jeremiah in the show, was harassed so much online and received hateful messages. Lola Tung, who played Belly had to make her point nervously in an interview, “It’s really not that serious, guys.” Think pieces and blogposts have been penned, accusing creator Jenny Han of being a manipulator.