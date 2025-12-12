Star of India's answer to Sex And The City, 'Four More Shots Please', on why girlfriends are your most precious tribe

In an interview, actress Maanvi Gagroo speaks about how hit series transformed her life
Dubai: For Maanvi Ghangroo, stepping into the universe of Four More Shots Please! has been more than a role—it’s been a journey of self-discovery, empowerment, and sisterhood.
Nine years into the show’s run, the final season releases on Prime Video on December 19, and Maanvi, who plays Siddhi Patel, reflects on what the series has meant to her, both on-screen and off.
“It’s amazing to see women with a lot of agency, and not being apologetic about who they are,” Maanvi tells Gulf News.
“That’s what makes the series so compelling. Women can be flawed, fun, extravagant, and unapologetic. And that’s exactly what we wanted to celebrate in this season—the season of joy, where everything feels bold and alive, like in season one.”
The journey of Siddhi Patel mirrors, in many ways, Maanvi’s own growth. Siddhi starts as a young woman from a privileged, insulated background, cautious and unsure about stepping outside her comfort zone. Over the seasons, she explores stand-up comedy, independence, and the power of embracing her mistakes.
“Something about Siddhi really clicked for me,” Maanvi says.
“It wasn’t conscious—I didn’t sit down and try to absorb her traits. It happened organically. I remember, before season one, I was so conscious about what I wore—short skirts, shorts, backless tops. Post-shoot, I realised I gravitated naturally towards bolder choices, and now I wear what I love, unapologetically.”
That transformation reflects the show’s broader message: it’s okay to make mistakes, it’s okay to explore, and it’s okay not to have life figured out. The series has resonated deeply with viewers precisely because it celebrates imperfection.
“It’s about having a tribe, a support system,” Maanvi explains. “Your girlfriends see you through everything—breakups, marriages, career highs and lows—and that connection is irreplaceable. They are the ones who will celebrate, console, and call you out when needed.”
The impact extends beyond the characters themselves. Fans of the series have embraced its ethos, forming “girl gangs” and celebrating friendship in ways they hadn’t before.
“Older women, in their 40s and 50s, have told us how the show emboldened them to take trips, hang out, and unapologetically enjoy their lives,” she says.
“They never had that kind of freedom in their youth, and seeing that they now can is really beautiful.”
Behind the camera, Four More Shots Please! has been a trailblazer in its gender dynamics. Maanvi points out that the set was dominated by women in key creative roles—from directors to DOPs, stylists, and writers.
“We could talk about anything—periods, sex, branding, personal issues—without hesitation,” she recalls. “It set a benchmark for how women should be represented on screen and off, making it a safe and empowering environment.” Even male crew members were integrated respectfully, with open communication ensuring everyone felt comfortable.
Maanvi also notes the show’s progressive approach to storytelling. While it doesn’t shy away from heavier issues like sexual violence or societal pressures, it also celebrates womanhood in all its facets.
“We wanted to normalize women’s experiences without making victimhood the default narrative. We wanted women to see themselves as full-spectrum humans—funny, flawed, ambitious, loving, ambitious, and sometimes messy. And if that has become a trend, I think our job is done.”
The show’s characters themselves have grown alongside the cast. Siddhi’s arc, from a cautious young woman to a confident, self-assured individual, parallels Maanvi’s own evolution. “I realised that through her, I also found parts of myself,” she reflects. “It’s the little things, like confidence in clothing choices, or asserting my voice on and off set. It’s subliminal growth that I didn’t even notice until months later.”
The bonds forged among the four central women—Siddhi, Damini, Umang, and others—are just as integral as the on-screen story. Maanvi emphasizes the family-like atmosphere of the set. “We’ve seen each other through pandemics, lockdowns, breakups, marriages, babies, deaths… everything. Even when we fight, it’s healthy, and when it matters, we come together. That kind of bond is rare, and it makes the show feel authentic.”
While the series concludes its fourth season, Maanvi and her co-stars remain hopeful about its legacy. There’s talk of movies or spin-offs, inspired by shows like Sex and the City, but even if the series doesn’t continue, its impact is clear.
“Being on this set, part of this universe, will never happen again,” she admits, visibly moved. “We’ve created memories for a lifetime, and I hope the audience feels the same joy we experienced making it.”
Maanvi also acknowledges the lighter perks of the show: the styling, the handsome cast, and the playful banter on set.
“The men are lovely, empathetic, sensitive, and sexy—our way of showing that you can be all of these things and still be a good person,” she says with a laugh. “It’s a manifesto in itself—women deserve standards, not just in life but in choosing partners too.”
Ultimately, Four More Shots Please! is about empowerment, agency, and the strength of female friendships. “It’s okay to mess up, to explore, to assert yourself,” Maanvi says.
“It’s about unapologetic women and the tribes we create for ourselves. And that’s something I hope continues to inspire audiences for years to come.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox