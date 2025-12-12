Star of India's answer to Sex And The City, 'Four More Shots Please', on why girlfriends are your most precious tribe

The journey of Siddhi Patel mirrors, in many ways, Maanvi’s own growth. Siddhi starts as a young woman from a privileged, insulated background, cautious and unsure about stepping outside her comfort zone. Over the seasons, she explores stand-up comedy, independence, and the power of embracing her mistakes.

“Something about Siddhi really clicked for me,” Maanvi says.

“It wasn’t conscious—I didn’t sit down and try to absorb her traits. It happened organically. I remember, before season one, I was so conscious about what I wore—short skirts, shorts, backless tops. Post-shoot, I realised I gravitated naturally towards bolder choices, and now I wear what I love, unapologetically.”

That transformation reflects the show’s broader message: it’s okay to make mistakes, it’s okay to explore, and it’s okay not to have life figured out. The series has resonated deeply with viewers precisely because it celebrates imperfection.

“It’s about having a tribe, a support system,” Maanvi explains. “Your girlfriends see you through everything—breakups, marriages, career highs and lows—and that connection is irreplaceable. They are the ones who will celebrate, console, and call you out when needed.”

The impact extends beyond the characters themselves. Fans of the series have embraced its ethos, forming “girl gangs” and celebrating friendship in ways they hadn’t before.

“Older women, in their 40s and 50s, have told us how the show emboldened them to take trips, hang out, and unapologetically enjoy their lives,” she says.

“They never had that kind of freedom in their youth, and seeing that they now can is really beautiful.”

Behind the camera, Four More Shots Please! has been a trailblazer in its gender dynamics. Maanvi points out that the set was dominated by women in key creative roles—from directors to DOPs, stylists, and writers.

“We could talk about anything—periods, sex, branding, personal issues—without hesitation,” she recalls. “It set a benchmark for how women should be represented on screen and off, making it a safe and empowering environment.” Even male crew members were integrated respectfully, with open communication ensuring everyone felt comfortable.

Maanvi also notes the show’s progressive approach to storytelling. While it doesn’t shy away from heavier issues like sexual violence or societal pressures, it also celebrates womanhood in all its facets.

“We wanted to normalize women’s experiences without making victimhood the default narrative. We wanted women to see themselves as full-spectrum humans—funny, flawed, ambitious, loving, ambitious, and sometimes messy. And if that has become a trend, I think our job is done.”