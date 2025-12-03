“Just getting nominated was such a big deal with such good actors. I thought I will get the debut of the year… This is my career’s first ever award for my acting gig. The show gave me global exposure," said Kashvi exclusively to Gulf News.

Kashvi’s Bollywood entry didn’t come through family connections or movie studios. It started when actress and dancer Nora Fatehi spotted her in Abu Dhabi and handpicked her to perform on stage at IIFA. That moment became her professional ignition — one performance away from casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and then to Raj & DK, the showrunning duo behind Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Citadel: Honey Bunny launched at No. 1 on Prime Video India, entering the Top 10 in nearly 150 markets worldwide. As a child, Kashvi isn’t allowed to watch the entire series — but she knows exactly what the world thinks. “I am so grateful because everyone’s saying I have been so good in this show. I have been looking forward to its release for a long time.”

Kashvi insists she was born to dance — a child who learns choreography the way other kids learn multiplication. But she won’t be a dancer who occasionally acts. “My dream is always to become an actor. I don’t want to be just any other actor; I want to be a good actor – an all-rounder.” Gymnastics, singing, acting — she treats them as skills to master, not hobbies that fade with age.

She still goes to school. Classmates often ask if she’s “that girl from the ad.” Some search her name during lunch breaks. Her Instagram — monitored by her mother — recently crossed 176,000 followers, a number that doesn’t just reflect curiosity. It reflects an audience waiting to see what she does next.

So when I asked her about the future — about what comes next after beating adult contenders, starring in a Russo Brothers production, and becoming Priyanka Chopra’s younger shadow — she didn’t complicate it. She simply smiled and said: “This is just the beginning.”

Kashvi is an emblem of the UAE’s new creative class — children who are global without trying, ambitious without apology, and grounded without theatrics. Born in Australia. Moved to Dubai because her father took a job. No Bollywood lineage. No godfathers. One moment on stage leads to a casting director, then a global production, then a TOIFA trophy.

