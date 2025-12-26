Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 review: Emotional fireworks, but a narrative fizzle

However, as always, Max (Sadie Sink) is the reason to watch this show, when everything else begins to feel contrived and staid. Her relationship with Holly, and reunion with Lucas is bittersweet: It’s something that all fans have been waiting for…since 2022. The chemistry just flows between them and is natural, with her saying, “I just needed you,” and laughing that she isn’t bored of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill yet---the song that saved her from darkness, and which Lucas had consistently played for 18 months, hoping against hope that she would recover from her coma.