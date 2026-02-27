GOLD/FOREX
Grey’s Anatomy pays emotional tribute to Eric Dane

The show pays respect to the star who helped define its early seasons as McSteamy

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy paid a heartfelt tribute to late cast member Eric Dane in its most recent episode, closing the broadcast with a moving montage celebrating his time on the show. The tribute aired on February 26, shortly after the actor’s death on February 19 at the age of 53.

Dane was best known to fans for his role as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan, the charismatic plastic surgeon he portrayed from Season 2 through Season 9. What could have been a fleeting guest arc evolved into one of the show’s defining characters. Sloan was introduced with swagger, but over the years became a fan favorite, a flawed surgeon learning vulnerability, fatherhood and love.

The tribute sequence, lasting roughly a minute at the end of the episode looked back on some of his most iconic moments on the series, accompanied by a rendition of “Chasing Cars.” Clips included his memorable introduction to the show and emotionally resonant scenes.

Dane’s death followed a widely reported battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease. He had publicly shared his diagnosis and used his platform to raise awareness about the illness.

For a show that has seen countless character deaths and departures, this moment felt different. It was about acknowledging the real person behind the scrubs, an actor whose presence helped define an era of primetime television.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

