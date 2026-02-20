From Euphoria to Grey’s Anatomy, co-stars honour the late actor
Dubai: Eric Dane has died at 53 following a battle with ALS, and the tributes from Hollywood have been pouring in throughout the day. What stands out most is not just the sadness, but the warmth. Nearly everyone who worked with him says the same thing: he was funny, kind, sharp, and impossible not to love.
Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis last April, becoming a passionate advocate for awareness and research. His family confirmed he spent his final days surrounded by his wife Rebecca and daughters Billie and Georgia.
"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight," the family statement read. "He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always."
Alyssa Milano, who worked with Dane on Charmed from 2003 to 2004, shared one of the day's most moving tributes. "I can't stop seeing that spark in Eric's eye right before he'd say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective," she wrote on Instagram. "He had a razor-sharp sense of humour. He loved the absurdity of things."
She also captured how he was around his family: "When it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names." On a more personal note, she added: "He convinced me to get my pixie cut and my nose piercing. He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua."
Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria, where Dane played Cal Jacobs across three seasons, said simply in a statement: "I'm heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honour. Being his friend was a gift."
HBO added that it was deeply saddened and called Dane incredibly talented.
Martin Lawrence, who starred with Dane in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, wrote on Instagram: "Solid brother, true professional, and brought that presence every single time." Alexander Ludwig, also in the film, called the news heartbreaking: "You were a joy to work with."
Selma Blair, who worked with Dane on Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane, kept her tribute simple: "I love you. And yours."
Paul Walter Hauser, his co-star in Americana, wrote on Instagram: "We tried to book gigs, we tried to laugh at the pain and we tried to stay sober. I love you, man. I wish we had more time."
Nina Dobrev, who appeared with Dane in Redeeming Love, remembered him as warm and generous on her Instagram story post: "He led with kindness and made everyone on set feel seen. ALS is a cruel and unforgiving disease."
Frank Grillo, his co-star in Little Dixie, wrote on Instagram: "We lost a good man. We became pals and laughed often. See you on the other side, brother."
Ashton Kutcher, who co-starred with Dane in Valentine's Day, hinted at a friendship beyond the screen: "The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you'll be watching from the booth."
John Stamos added: "RIP, Buddy. Good guy. Too soon."
Maria Shriver, who worked with Dane through her publishing imprint on his memoir, perhaps best captured his final chapter. "He was so heroic the way he handled his diagnosis. He used his voice to let the world know what it was like living with ALS," she wrote. "He told me he wanted his family to know how much he loved them, and he wanted to leave them a story they could be proud of."
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.