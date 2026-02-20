Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star, dies at 52

Dane spent his final days with family, inspiring others through his fight with ALS
Dubai: Eric Dane, best known for his role in Grey’s Anatomy, has died aged 52, nearly a year after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
In a statement shared with People, Dane’s family confirmed the actor died on Thursday, February 19.
“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed away on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement read. “He spent his final days surrounded by close friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”
The family added that throughout his illness, Dane became a strong advocate for ALS awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the disease. “He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered,” the statement continued.
They also said Dane greatly appreciated the outpouring of love and support from fans and asked for privacy as they navigate this difficult time.
Dane rose to fame for his portrayal of Dr Mark Sloan — widely known as “McSteamy” — in Grey’s Anatomy. He later earned praise for his role as Cal Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria.
The actor publicly shared his ALS diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People magazine on April 10, 2025.
“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he said at the time. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”
Despite his illness, Dane had said he intended to continue working and felt “fortunate” to do so. He had been preparing to return to the set of Euphoria for its third season, which was scheduled to begin production in April 2025.