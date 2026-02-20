GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
HollyWood

Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star, dies at 52

Dane spent his final days with family, inspiring others through his fight with ALS

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Eric Dane
Eric Dane
AP

Dubai: Eric Dane, best known for his role in Grey’s Anatomy, has died aged 52, nearly a year after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In a statement shared with People, Dane’s family confirmed the actor died on Thursday, February 19.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed away on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement read. “He spent his final days surrounded by close friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”

The family added that throughout his illness, Dane became a strong advocate for ALS awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the disease. “He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered,” the statement continued.

They also said Dane greatly appreciated the outpouring of love and support from fans and asked for privacy as they navigate this difficult time.

Dane rose to fame for his portrayal of Dr Mark Sloan — widely known as “McSteamy” — in Grey’s Anatomy. He later earned praise for his role as Cal Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria.

The actor publicly shared his ALS diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People magazine on April 10, 2025.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he said at the time. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Despite his illness, Dane had said he intended to continue working and felt “fortunate” to do so. He had been preparing to return to the set of Euphoria for its third season, which was scheduled to begin production in April 2025.

Related Topics:
hollywood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Saudi Pro League made clear that no player is bigger than the league

Saudi Pro League sends strong message to Ronaldo

3m read
Representative Image

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 strikes Bangladesh

1m read
Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraud through fake websites

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraud through fake websites

2m read
Matt and Ross Duffer aren't done telling stories, and they've got several new projects lined up at Netflix.

More of Stranger Things? Duffer Brothers next projects

4m read