GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

How long are Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 episodes? Movie-length runtimes revealed

Netflix is making sure you really feel this goodbye

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Hawkins is in the era of long goodbyes.
Hawkins is in the era of long goodbyes.

If you were hoping to squeeze in an episode of Stranger Things, think again. Hawkins is officially in its era of long goodbyes, and Netflix is making sure you feel every second of it.

Ross Duffer, who co-created the series with brother Matt, has now revealed the official runtimes for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 — and yes, the final stretch is very much movie-length territory.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2: Episode runtimes

The three episodes in Vol. 2 together run close to three and a half hours:

  • Episode 5 – Shock Jock: 1 hour 8 minutes

  • Episode 6 – Escape From Camazotz: 1 hour 15 minutes

  • Episode 7 – The Bridge: 1 hour 6 minutes

The finale just got longer

As if that wasn’t enough emotional preparation, Ross Duffer also confirmed a last-minute tweak to the series finale:

  • “The Rightside Up” will now run for 2 hours and 8 minutes

  • That’s three minutes longer than what was previously announced

What the Duffers are teasing about Vol. 2

The creators have also shared a few carefully chosen hints about what viewers can expect from these episodes:

  • Shock Jock picks up immediately after Volume 1’s finale, “Sorcerer”

    • Written by Frank Darabont

    • Described by Ross Duffer as darker and more terrifying than Darabont’s earlier episode, “Turnbow Trap”

  • Escape From Camazotz

    • Directed by Shawn Levy, marking his return this season

  • Touted as the largest episode in scope among the three

  • The creators say rewatches of this one consistently leave them emotional

  • The Bridge

    • Co-directed by Levy and the Duffer Brothers

  • Heavily guarded for spoilers, but teased as possibly the most emotionally intense episode of the season, finale aside

  • Ross Duffer warned that the wait between this episode and the finale would feel especially long.

    • Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
    Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
    Show More

    Sign up for the Daily Briefing

    Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

    Up Next

    Related Stories

    Stranger Things finale will air in theatres, which is a first for Netflix.

    When does Stranger Things 5 arrive in the UAE?

    3m read
    The teaser confirms long-swirling theories, resurrects controversial characters, and casually tells us everything we thought we knew is… wrong. Here’s what stood out.

    Stranger Things 5 finale trailer: Who is going to die?

    2m read
    The co-creators of Netflix’s sci-fi sensation called out the chapters that lay the groundwork for the final showdown:

    4 Stranger Things episode you need to rewatch now

    2m read
    The Wicked star is getting ready to say goodbye to touring

    Ariana Grande reveals why 2026 might be her final tour

    2m read