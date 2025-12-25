How long are Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 episodes? Movie-length runtimes revealed

Netflix is making sure you really feel this goodbye
If you were hoping to squeeze in an episode of Stranger Things, think again. Hawkins is officially in its era of long goodbyes, and Netflix is making sure you feel every second of it.
Ross Duffer, who co-created the series with brother Matt, has now revealed the official runtimes for Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 — and yes, the final stretch is very much movie-length territory.
The three episodes in Vol. 2 together run close to three and a half hours:
Episode 5 – Shock Jock: 1 hour 8 minutes
Episode 6 – Escape From Camazotz: 1 hour 15 minutes
Episode 7 – The Bridge: 1 hour 6 minutes
As if that wasn’t enough emotional preparation, Ross Duffer also confirmed a last-minute tweak to the series finale:
“The Rightside Up” will now run for 2 hours and 8 minutes
That’s three minutes longer than what was previously announced
The creators have also shared a few carefully chosen hints about what viewers can expect from these episodes:
Shock Jock picks up immediately after Volume 1’s finale, “Sorcerer”
Written by Frank Darabont
Described by Ross Duffer as darker and more terrifying than Darabont’s earlier episode, “Turnbow Trap”
Escape From Camazotz
Directed by Shawn Levy, marking his return this season
Touted as the largest episode in scope among the three
The creators say rewatches of this one consistently leave them emotional
The Bridge
Co-directed by Levy and the Duffer Brothers
Heavily guarded for spoilers, but teased as possibly the most emotionally intense episode of the season, finale aside
Ross Duffer warned that the wait between this episode and the finale would feel especially long.
