Your 2025 NYE mood board: UAE party themes based on top TV shows— Stranger Things to K-Drama haven

So, another year is about to bow out, and here you are, plotting a New Year’s Eve party at home that looks like the inside of your favourite TV show. Maybe you’re dreaming of recreating the ABCD light wall from Stranger Things, or you’re leaning into sun-kissed beach vibes courtesy of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the show that divided the internet into warring fandoms. Or perhaps you’re craving the high-stakes chaos of Squid Game or the twisted, luxurious energy of White Lotus.