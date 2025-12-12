Your 2025 NYE mood board: UAE party themes based on top TV shows— Stranger Things to K-Drama haven

There's no excuse for a boring NYE; bring in 2026 with some pomp and blare
So, another year is about to bow out, and here you are, plotting a New Year’s Eve party at home that looks like the inside of your favourite TV show. Maybe you’re dreaming of recreating the ABCD light wall from Stranger Things, or you’re leaning into sun-kissed beach vibes courtesy of The Summer I Turned Pretty, the show that divided the internet into warring fandoms. Or perhaps you’re craving the high-stakes chaos of Squid Game or the twisted, luxurious energy of White Lotus.
Either way, there’s absolutely no excuse for a boring NYE. With a little help from TikTok’s trend cycle, Pinterest—and some solid research—here’s how to throw a party worthy of your screen addictions.
Dubai-based Sanjana Parashar pulled off a TSIP theme party for her birthday, just for the fun of it. It's easy.
It's just about summer, and rage-baiting each other into fan wars.
If your aesthetic screams sun, surf, and heartbreak, this theme is calling your name. Consider pastel linens, twinkly fairy lights, and a playlist full of those nostalgic, heart-fluttering indie hits. Bonus points if you manage to get a soundtrack that’ll make everyone feel like they’re in Belly’s world, where summer love meets emotional chaos.
Decor
Pastel everything: Soft blues, blush pinks, sandy beige, buttery yellows—basically, the colour palette of Belly gently crying in a beach house.
Fairy lights and soft lanterns: Drape twinkly lights everywhere for that dreamy bonfire at Cousins” glow. Add lanterns on tables, stairs, even window sills.
Beachy accents: Seashells in bowls, driftwood centrepieces, and little vases filled with beach grass or baby’s breath. A surfboard leaning against a wall: Over-the-top perfection.
Photo corner: Create a Cousins Beach photo booth using a pastel beach umbrella, striped towels, and polaroid props like sunscreen bottles, sunglasses, and Team Conrad / Team Jeremiah paddles.
Projector magic: Play soft ocean visuals or summer sunsets on your TV/projector to set the vibe. No plot, just vibes—exactly like some parts of the show.
Dress code:
It’s NYE, but you’re dressing like it’s July—because why not?
For the Belly vibe: Soft sundresses, pastel slip dresses, or anything floaty.
For the boys: Linen shirts, khaki shorts, or rolled-up sleeves.
Cosplay options (for fans with dedication):
Belly’s debutante glam (bonus points for sparkly eyeshadow)
Jeremiah’s curls — yes, curl that hair if you dare
Conrad’s moody beach-boy energy — hoodie + brooding + staring into the middle distance
Accessories: Oversized sunglasses, layered necklaces, shell anklets, woven bags, floppy hats, and dreamy scarves that flutter fabulously in slow-motion video clips.
Encourage guests to arrive saying, “This is going to be my summer,” even if their bank accounts strongly disagree.
Chrissy, wake up, it's time to bring NYE home!
If you’ve been hiding from the Upside Down, it’s time to bring it home. A Stranger Things themed NYE party is equal parts retro and eerie, with a hint of teen drama.
Decor: Bring the Upside Down to your room
Dubai-based Nina Shaw, a homemaker, got the tips from The Other Asthetic website that had some brilliant Pinterest ideas. She committed fully to her task for her children in 2022, when she brought home the Stranger Things. Here's what to do:
The Byers Wall: Recreate Joyce Byers’ iconic Christmas-light alphabet wall. Grab fairy lights, a plain sheet, or a brown craft paper roll, and paint the A–Z in messy black letters.
Fog machine magic: Add a low-lying fog machine to mimic the Upside Down’s creepy ambiance. If that feels too extra, grab a couple of humidifiers and add blue and purple LED bulbs for instant portal chic.
Upside Down décor: Flip a couple of frames or chairs upside down for a subtle but unsettling effect. Throw in fake vines or twigs sprayed black to mimic those creepy Upside Down tendrils.
Hawkins Arcade corner: Set up a tiny retro arcade station—Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, or even a plug-and-play Atari console. Throw a bowl of tokens around for the aesthetic.
Photo booth: A Demogorgon cutout and a string of flickering lights = an Insta magnet. Add props like walkie-talkies, baseball bats, and fake waffles.
Dress Code: 80s chaos meets supernatural
Channel your inner Hawkins teen.
Classic 80s: Baggy jeans, windbreakers, letterman jackets, scrunchies, tube socks, band tees, big hair, and bigger attitude.
Character cosplay:
Eleven: Pink dress, tube socks, blonde wig (or slicked-back hair), and—of course—a prop Eggo.
Steve Harrington: Hair volume set to 300%, bat with nails (plastic preferably), and a sarcastic eye-roll.
Eddie Munson: Denim vest, Hellfire Club shirt, curly wig, “metalhead but lovable” energy.
Max Mayfield: Skateboard, headphones, and that I-don’t-care-but-I-kinda-do expression.
Encourage dramatic slow-motion entrances. It’s New Year’s Eve AND Hawkins, after all.
Food:
Eggo Waffle Bar: Elevate Eleven’s favourite food with toppings like whipped cream, strawberries, chocolate drizzle, crushed Oreos, caramel sauce, or a savoury station with fried chicken bites.
Upside Down cupcakes: Black cocoa sponge with red and black marbled icing, topped with candy “vines” (pull-apart licorice works perfectly).
Demogorgon dip platter: Arrange veggies or chips in the shape of a Demogorgon mouth—terrifyingly delicious.
Surfer Boy pizza counter: Small pizzas with quirky toppings (pineapple optional but highly chaotic).
Extra fun: Create a mini scavenger hunt with Stranger Things trivia or a lights-and-letter game where guests decode messages. You’ll see who’s really the “chief of Hawkins” in your friend group.
If your crew thrives on drama (and loves a little edge with their fun), a Squid Game theme will bring the tension…without the life-or-death stakes. Imagine a night of chic chaos, neon green tracksuits, and red geometric masks—but make it glittery.
Decor: Bright neon shapes, black-and-red accents, and lots of dramatic lighting. Think modern dystopia meets a luxe living room.
Dress code: Tracksuits for some, formal wear for others—because who doesn’t want to show up as a masked VIP player?
Food & Drinks:
Mini “honeycomb” desserts (karamel daebak!).
Finger foods that are easy to grab while you tense up during games.
Extra fun: Set up Squid Game challenges that are harmless but hilarious. A candy challenge, a mini ring toss, or even a trivia round—loser has to take a funny penalty like a dramatic New Year’s dare.
Channel your inner hotel guest (or staff—your choice!) with a White Lotus theme. It’s all about the illusion of luxury; don't worry, no one's expecting it. Perfect if your friend group enjoys subtle shade and passive-aggressive laughs.
Decor: Candles, gold accents, plush cushions, and tropical greenery.
Dress code: Resort chic. Flowy kaftans, linen trousers, statement sunglasses, or cocktail dresses. Bonus: dramatic sun hats for extra White Lotus energy.
Food & Drinks:
Canapés and elegant finger foods that feel overpriced (even if they aren’t).
Mini desserts served with flair, macarons or tartlets on gold trays.
Extra fun: Have a White Lotus gossip circle. Guests share the most ridiculous, fictional drama stories they’ve made up for the group—passive-aggression fully encouraged.
From extraordinary rom-coms to mysterious thrillers, K-dramas have a vibe for every personality. Go for cold CEO or boy-next-door, or Kim Seon-ho's handyman in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, your call.
Decor: Soft lighting, delicate florals, and cinematic photo corners for selfies. If you’re emulating a thriller, dark shadows, candles, and mysterious props.
Dress code: Classic K-drama,—oversized coats, bold accessories. Bonus: props like notebooks, phones, or coffee cups to mimic dramatic plot twists.
Food:
Korean street food bites: tteokbokki, mini kimbap, or fried chicken wings.
Desserts with a hint of elegance: macaron towers or pastel-hued treats.
Not ready to commit to a single show theme? Merge two (or three) for chaos that works. Picture this: your living room split into zones—one corner Stranger Things (fog machine included), another Summer I Turned Pretty (sun-kissed décor), and a mini White Lotus corner.
Lighting is everything: Fairy lights, neon accents, candles—choose your vibe and stick to it. Dim it slightly; mysterious is more fun than fluorescent.
Playlist drama: Your music should match the theme. Indie pop for Summer I Turned Pretty, retro hits for Stranger Things, or dramatic instrumentals for K-drama corners.
Photo ops: A themed party is only as fun as your Instagram feed. Set up backdrops with props and let the chaos unfold.
Games: Trivia, dares, or harmless competitions keep energy high and laughs constant.
Snack smart: No one wants to pause the party for a full meal. Keep bites small, colorful, and fun to eat while mingling.
