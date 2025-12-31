Stranger Things ratings: 96% to 56% on Rotten Tomatoes — how every season stacks up before the finale

Bigger stakes, deeper trauma — and a show learning how to sequel itself. After Eleven's sudden disappearance in Season 1, the group, especially Mike, try to move on with their life, but unfortunately, Will, who probably has had the worst childhood almost competing with Eleven, is possessed by the horrors of the Upside Down. El returns, Will is safe, and everyone goes for the much-awaited Snow Ball. And hello to the new character, Max, who entered as a breath of fresh air.