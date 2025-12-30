GOLD/FOREX
When does Stranger Things Season 5 finale arrive on Netflix in the UAE? Release time and fan farewells

The sci-fi show is coming to an end after 10 years

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Stranger Things Season 5 is streaming on Netflix.
Enough doom and gloom. Despite the disappointment and misgivings, fans are still excited to see the finale for Stranger Things. After four seasons of cliffhangers, running up that hill (literally) and mind-bending twists, the Duffer Brothers have saved the biggest showdown for last.

The finale will release on Netflix, in the UAE at 5 am on January 1.

Volume 2 of the season hasn’t exactly been universally loved. Some viewers were confused by the Jonathan-Nancy breakup, felt Eleven was sidelined, and wondered why Mike still hasn’t really gotten a role in the action. But after years of buildup, there is still a section of fans who are hopeful the finale will tie all loose ends together—especially the character moments that make Stranger Things so special.

What fans are excited about

  • The big villain showdown: Vecna vs. the gang, plus whatever the Mind Flayer has left to unleash. One fan wrote, "I know the Vecna/MF face off is going to take a good portion of the finale, but I hope they don’t skimp out on the character moments. It’s the relationships that make this show special."

  • Emotional payoffs: Fans want to see the characters finally reconcile, face their fears, and get satisfying endings. "I’m excited to see the characters moved on. I’m ready, they’re ready, the actors are ready. Let’s get it done," another added.

  • Closure for relationships that got messy in Vol. 2, like Jonathan and Nancy, and some long-overdue spotlight for Mike and Eleven.

  • Nostalgic touches and Hawkins life: families reunited, kids at D&D, and the Upside Down finally being put to rest.

Viewing plans and reactions

Fans are preparing in every way imaginable: theater screenings with friends, cozy home sessions after New Year’s Eve, and even avoiding spoilers like their lives depend on it. Some are excited for fast-paced chaos, while others are counting on the heartfelt moments to balance the action.

For many, this finale isn’t just another episode—it’s the Stranger Things equivalent of Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of a decade of suspense, emotional arcs, and unresolved storylines. Despite some frustrations with Vol. 2, fans are hyped, anxious, and ready to soak in every last second of Hawkins’ epic showdown.

Lakshana N Palat
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
