Bridgerton ratings: 94% to 67% — every season ranked so far, with Queen Charlotte leading the way

Here's looking at how the show has held up across four seasons and a spinoff
Ah, Bridgerton. Netflix’s regency-era soap opera that made everyone rush to their history textbooks and really wonder if Regency England was all that scandalous, filled with handsome dukes, princes and 'unannounced callers'.
So, as we bide our time waiting for Season 4 Part 2, how has the series really held up across its four seasons, including the Queen Charlotte spin-off? Let’s break it down with numbers.
(Critics): 87%
Audience score: 70%
Some viewers still burn for Season 1. If you know… you just know. Premiering in December 2020, Season 1 burst onto the scene with Regé-Jean Page as the dashing Duke of Hastings and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton, one of the eight Bridgerton siblings driving the storyline. The season kicked off with a 'fake courtship' that quickly ignited real chemistry between the two leads, scorching enough to make viewers joyful, though one controversial scene briefly cooled the excitement.
Season 2: Love in the limelight
(Critics): 78%
Audience score: 72%
The bane of our existence...
In this season, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony, the man shouldering the burden of the entire Bridgerton name ever since his father died, is taken down several pegs by the fiery Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Much against his will, he falls in love with her. This season produced a different kind of tension, along with memorable orchestral covers especially Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball. It also created the 'Kanthony' ship in fandoms, and many would vow, no other season has come close to their level of yearning. The enemies-to-lovers trope never fails, folks.
Season 3: The friends-to-lovers
(Critics): 87%
Audience Score: 76%
This was the season of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who finally realises his feelings for close friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), who may or may not be Lady Whistledown, the town's mysterious gossip columnist. Penelope isn't so forgiving after his disparaging comments about her in the previous season, so it takes a while for her to warm up to him again...not such a while, considering she has been in love with him her whole life.
Many fans were thoroughly displeased with the storyline, calling it boring and dull, but that doesn't have reflected in the high ratings.
Season 4: Mixed ballrooms
Critics): 82%
Audience Score: 67%
The season of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), the laidback, artsy brother in the Bridgerton household. It's a Cinderella-like tale, and he falls for *gasp* a woman from the lower class, Sophie. It's poetic, sweet and charming, and suits the kind of softness that is needed for a Benedict tale.
(Critics): 94%
Audience Score: 75%
'You did not go over the wall'
Oh, this hurt and seared. Bridgerton's spin-off tells the tale of the sassy, fierce and independent Queen Charlotte, and her bittersweet love story with 'Farmer George', as she lovingly calls him. Initially reluctant to be trapped in a union, she falls in love with him, and is perplexed by his determination to push her away. And once she realises the secrets he hides, she loves him more, and we are given one of the most tender, yet powerful stories in the Bridgerton ton.
