Bridgerton ratings: 94% to 67% — every season ranked so far, with Queen Charlotte leading the way

In this season, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony, the man shouldering the burden of the entire Bridgerton name ever since his father died, is taken down several pegs by the fiery Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Much against his will, he falls in love with her. This season produced a different kind of tension, along with memorable orchestral covers especially Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball. It also created the 'Kanthony' ship in fandoms, and many would vow, no other season has come close to their level of yearning. The enemies-to-lovers trope never fails, folks.