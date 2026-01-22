Bridgerton star Luke Thompson reveals he is quarter-Indian: All the Desi roots in the Netflix series

Bridgerton star Luke Thompson has brought much joy as he revealed that he has an Indian connection. The British actor, best known for playing the artistic, brooding Benedict Bridgerton on Netflix’s smash-hit Bridgerton, has revealed that he is quarter Indian, thanks to his grandmother. Speaking during a promotional interview to Zoom, ahead of Bridgerton’s much-anticipated fourth season, Thompson dropped the revelation while talking about his roots — and his hopes of connecting with fans in India.