Bridgerton star Luke Thompson reveals he is quarter-Indian: All the Desi roots in the Netflix series

Bridgerton star Luke Thompson has brought much joy as he revealed that he has an Indian connection. The British actor, best known for playing the artistic, brooding Benedict Bridgerton on Netflix’s smash-hit Bridgerton, has revealed that he is quarter Indian, thanks to his grandmother. Speaking during a promotional interview to Zoom, ahead of Bridgerton’s much-anticipated fourth season, Thompson dropped the revelation while talking about his roots — and his hopes of connecting with fans in India.
“Well, I am quarter Indian,” he says. Yeah, yeah, my grandmother is Indian, well, Indian English. So it would be lovely to come and meet my Indian fans one day.”
Born in Southampton in 1988, Thompson’s moved to France at the age of two, growing up bilingual in French and English, before returning to the UK to train at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. From Shakespearean stages to Netflix stardom, his career has quietly but steadily bloomed, much like Benedict Bridgerton himself.
The heritage reveal has added a fresh layer to Thompson’s public persona, sparking conversations across social media, particularly among Indian fans eager to claim him as one of their own. Sadly, while there’s no confirmed India trip just yet, though Thompson’s enthusiasm is clear.
Bridgerton seems to be brimming with cultural connections beyond its Regency backdrop. The series also stars Simone Ashley, who plays the glamorous Kate Sharma; she was born Simone Ashwini Pillai to Indian Tamil parents Latha and Gunasekharan Pillai and grew up in Camberley, Surrey, with her older brother Sean Pillai.
Another familiar face with South Asian roots is Banita Sandhu, who appears in the series as Miss Malhotra in Season 3. Born and raised in Caerleon, Wales to British Indian Sikh parents, Sandhu began acting at a young age and made her film debut alongside Varun Dhawan in the acclaimed 2018 Hindi drama October.
Sandhu’s career has since spanned Hindi and Tamil cinema, and now extends to global audiences through her Bridgerton appearance.
