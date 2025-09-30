GOLD/FOREX
Bridgerton Season 4 new poster and teaser out: Release date, plot and Benedict's romance

The teaser promises the fun and thrill of masquerade balls and much glamour

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Netflix has unveiled the first poster for Season 4, and it’s giving all the drama and romance vibes
Benedict fans, you've been waiting for this one, haven't you? Well after Daphne, Anthony and Colin have had their turn, it's time for the handsome brother and artist of the Bridgerton family to get his story.

Netflix has unveiled the first poster for Season 4, and it’s giving all the drama and romance vibes. The new season is set to premiere in 2026, but this first glimpse is already fueling excitement. We also got the teaser, a behind-the-scenes special, where you see the set of Season 4. Everyone's in masks, so play your guessing games right. The video ends with, "Don't worry, I will not tell my mother."

The poster shows Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, draped in a stunning silver-white gown and holding a mask behind her back — teasing the series’ signature masquerade ball, where Sophie will cross paths with Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson).

Season 4 of Bridgerton shifts the spotlight to the family’s bohemian second son, Benedict Bridgerton. Unlike his siblings, Benedict has little interest in marriage — until he encounters a mysterious woman at Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball. Known to him only as the “Lady in Silver,” she is actually Sophie, a maid navigating her own challenges and ambitions.

The upcoming season will trace their romance over eight episodes, weaving together love, secrets, and the high-society intrigue that has become the hallmark of Shondaland’s hit series.

Bridgerton Season 4 Cast

Filming wrapped in June 2025, introducing several new faces:

  • Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

  • Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun (Sophie’s stepmother)

  • Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei as Sophie’s stepsisters, Rosamund and Posy Li

Returning favourites

Fan favourites are also back, including:

  • Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

  • Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

  • Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton

  • Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

  • Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

  • Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

  • Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

  • Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

With its signature blend of romance, drama, and opulence, Bridgerton Season 4 is set to be another fan-favorite when it premieres in 2026.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
