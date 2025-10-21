GOLD/FOREX
When will The Diplomat season 4 drop? Here's the scoop

Fans are hailing the show as the new West Wing

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Season 3 filmed in summer 2024 (let’s say July) and premiered October 2025—roughly 15 months later.

Netflix’s political drama The Diplomat landed with stellar reviews and an instant #1 spot. Naturally, the next question on everyone’s mind: Is a fourth season coming?

Spoiler: yes, it’s happening. Netflix greenlit The Diplomat season 4 way back in May 2025, confident in its breakout appeal. But the real tea is—when will we actually get to binge it?

According to What’s On Netflix, filming for season 4 kicks off in just two weeks, on November 3, 2025. That’s barely a month after season 3 hit screens. Now, let’s do some quick Netflix math:

  • Season 3 filmed in summer 2024 (let’s say July) and premiered October 2025—roughly 15 months later.

  • Season 4 filming starts November 2025, so a similar 15-month turnaround would land us in February 2027.

So, don’t hold your breath for a tidy 'annual' release—season 4 is slightly delayed, though 15 months is still faster than most streaming giants (where 18–24 months is standard).

What is Season 3 all about?

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is juggling a high-stakes diplomatic career and a marriage on thin ice in The Diplomat season 3. With hubby Hal (Rufus Sewell) now Vice President, Kate becomes Second Lady in name only, keeping her UK ambassadorship but freezing intimacy at home. Meanwhile, international tensions heat up as a Russian submarine with a deadly weapon surfaces near the UK. Kate navigates icy diplomacy, secret plans, and flirtations with British agent Callum (Aidan Turner) while trying to salvage her marriage. Season 3’s finale ties personal and political threads tightly, proving Kate is always playing 4D chess.

Despite not smashing Netflix records, The Diplomat is arguably the best political drama on air, with some calling it the new West Wing. Fun fact: Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford—actual West Wing alumni—play President and First Gentleman this season.

Season 3 will likely dominate Netflix’s top 10 for a while (well, until Love is Blind sneaks in). Another hit for the books—and season 4 is ready to keep the momentum going.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
