Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) is juggling a high-stakes diplomatic career and a marriage on thin ice in The Diplomat season 3. With hubby Hal (Rufus Sewell) now Vice President, Kate becomes Second Lady in name only, keeping her UK ambassadorship but freezing intimacy at home. Meanwhile, international tensions heat up as a Russian submarine with a deadly weapon surfaces near the UK. Kate navigates icy diplomacy, secret plans, and flirtations with British agent Callum (Aidan Turner) while trying to salvage her marriage. Season 3’s finale ties personal and political threads tightly, proving Kate is always playing 4D chess.