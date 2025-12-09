Why didn’t Stranger Things score a Golden Globe nod? The Upside Down holds the answer

Fans panic, muse over why Stranger Things wasn't nominated for Golden Globes
When the 2026 Golden Globe nominations dropped, fans of Stranger Things collectively groaned, only to realise the shock was mostly timing. Season 5, the long-awaited return to Hawkins, didn’t make the cut — and no, it wasn’t because the Globes suddenly developed a vendetta against Eleven, Mike, or even Winona Ryder.
The truth: The show simply missed the eligibility window. The Golden Globes have strict cut-off dates for seasons and releases, and Stranger Things dropped its first episodes just after the deadline, which was October 31. All the drama, suspense, and Eleven’s ever-complicated friendships were, unfortunately, 'too late to vote.'
Of course, fans were not convinced. Social media lit up with theories that the series’ mixed reviews in certain circles, or the sidelining of fan favorites like Winona Ryder and Mike, played a role. Some argued that the critics’ lukewarm reception to a few story arcs — let’s face it, certain subplots were divisive. Others grumbled that Hollywood still isn’t ready to give true ensemble sci-fi shows their due.
But truth is, timing is everything. The Globes aren’t a referendum on quality (remember last year’s wild misses?), and Stranger Things isn’t exactly disappearing from awards conversations. The hype, the memes, the fan devotion — all of it still counts. Season 5 will get its accolades in due time, likely at next year’s awards circuit, once the calendar aligns.
So before the pitchforks come out, take a deep breath: Stranger Things didn’t get snubbed because Hawkins fell out of fashion. It just… arrived fashionably late. And sometimes, that’s all it takes to be Golden Globe invisible — at least for now.
