Season 1: A group of kids in Hawkins, Indiana lose their friend Will Buyers (Noah Schnapps)— and find themselves battling terrifying creatures from an alternate dimension known as the The Upside Down. Enter a mysterious girl with telekinetic powers: Eleven. Their battle against monsters begins. Season 1 ends with Eleven seemingly dying, but of course, she doesn't.

Seasons 2–3: Powers deepen, alliances shift, new threats emerge, and the Upside Down’s horrors keep invading Hawkins. Will is still not free from the horrors of the Upside Down. Eleven’s origin, dark experiments, and psychological trauma come into the spotlight. We meet a host of new characters, including Max Mayfield and her abusive stepbrother, and Bob. Some may or may not survive the next seasons. Eleven loses her powers.