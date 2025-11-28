While the Demogorgon is throwing a barn-yard tantrum, Will accidentally dives into Vecna’s brain and gets a horrifying sneak peek: Holly and three other children strung up like cursed Christmas ornaments on a web of tentacles. He snaps out of it, doodles what he saw like the world’s most traumatised architect, and reveals twelve spires—four already full. Translation: Vecna still needs eight more kids.