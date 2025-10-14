GOLD/FOREX
Is Hirono Living Wild Doll from China the new Labubu? BTS loves the sold-out toy

BTS boyband member Kim Taehyung has raised the brand new doll's popularity to the skies

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
A look at the increasingly popular Hirono Living Wild Doll
A look at the increasingly popular Hirono Living Wild Doll
Dubai: Move over Labubus' and make space for a new plush toy taking over the collectible world! Plus, it's got BTS approval.

For all those in the dark, the new entrant is called the Hirono Living Wild Doll and it's here to stay.

The toy, created by Chinese artist Kasing Lung under Pop Mart’s Monster Little series, has become the latest craze after BTS member and Celine ambassador Kim Taehyung was seen carrying it at Incheon Airport in South Korea last week while en route to Paris Fashion Week.

The BTS-approval understandably sent fans and collectors into a frenzy. Within hours, the Hirono Living Wild Doll sold out on Pop Mart’s official website in China, with more than 500 units reportedly snapped up.

On Amazon, resellers are now listing the toy for around Dh349 more than double its original retail price of Dh135.

The sudden rise in popularity mirrors last year’s Labubu craze, another Pop Mart creation that skyrocketed to cult status after Blackpink’s Lisa shared photos of it on Instagram. The character quickly became a global fashion accessory, seen dangling from luxury handbags and appearing at fashion weeks around the world.

However, the demand for Labubu began cooling in recent months after it became widely available on major retail platforms such as Amazon and Noon, where it is now being sold at discounted prices.

The new Hirono plush seems to have stepped in to fill that void. Known for its expressive yet slightly melancholic design, Hirono is part of the Monster Little series by Kasing Lung, a collection that merges childhood innocence with dreamlike surrealism.

Pop Mart’s collectibles have gained massive traction among Gen Z consumers across Asia, transforming from niche designer toys into mainstream fashion symbols. The surge in interest has had a major impact on Pop Mart’s valuation. In September, when Labubu’s demand began to cool, the company’s billionaire founder, Wang Ning, reportedly saw his net worth drop by nearly $6 billion in less than a month.

Now, with Hirono’s viral moment reigniting global attention, Pop Mart may be poised for another boom proving once again how pop culture and fashion continue to drive the world’s growing obsession with collectible art toys.

