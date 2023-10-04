K-pop idol Kim Taehyung or V of BTS is celebrating autumn in style. His Instagram photos shared on October 3 went viral on social media, receiving close to 10 million likes in less than a day.
Taehyung posted a set of nine photos and a video with the caption, "Welcome, autumn".
According to travel blogs and South Korean tourism websites, autumn in Korea begins in September and lasts till late November. However, the best times to see autumn leaves in Korea are October and November. The weather is pleasantly cool, hovering around 20°C.
Recently, Koreans celebrated their annual mid-autumn festival called Chuseok. The three day festival lasted from September 28 to 30 this year. Also known as the ‘Korean Thanksgiving’, the festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar on the full moon.
The first photo features V with his friends – South Korean actor and singer Park Hyung-sik and actor Park Seo-joon.
The three belong to the ‘Wooga Squad', which, according to the South Korean entertainment website allkpop.com, is a popular clique of celebrity friends. Apart from V, Hyung-sik, and Seo-joon, the squad includes South Korean rapper, record producer Peakboy, and actor Choi Woo-shik. The term ‘Wooga’ is short for the Korean phrase, “Woori-ga gajok-inga?” which means, “Are we family?” and represents their unbreakable friendship, as per the article.
V, Hyung-sik and Seo-joon were spotted sporting matching 'Golf is hard' t-shirts. Another photo shows him enjoying an outdoor barbecue.
Taehyung also shared two photos featuring his BTS groupmates Jimin and Jungkook, taken at a restaurant, which is reportedly on the South Korean island of Jeju.
Last month, V became the seventh and final member of BTS to make his solo album debut with Layover, on September 8.