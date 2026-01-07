GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Is Kartik Aaryan under fire for dating a 17-year-old Greek girl Karina Kubiliute?

The actor has come under fire from internet sleuths who believe they spend NYE together

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan

Dubai: What began as casual holiday chatter around Kartik Aaryan’s Goa vacation has since snowballed into a familiar celebrity-media spiral—one now complicated by social-media clues and conflicting reports about age. Did Bollywood heartthrob Aaryan spend the NYE in Goa with an underage girl?

The young woman linked to the actor, identified as Greek student Karina Kubiliute, has publicly distanced herself from the rumours, making her position unambiguous.

Her Instagram bio currently reads: “I don’t know Kartik,” a pointed statement that appears designed to shut down speculation altogether. She even responded to a post about not being his GF.

Adding to that signal, the two have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, further fuelling the sense of a deliberate clean break from the narrative.

Much of the debate online has centred not just on whether the two were acquainted, but on her age. Initial chatter claimed she was 17—raising immediate concern and backlash—before subsequent reports stated she is, in fact, 18. The discrepancy has only intensified scrutiny, with many questioning how quickly assumptions were made and amplified without verification.

Neither Aaryan nor his team has addressed the episode publicly. The actor was reportedly in Goa for a brief personal holiday, but the episode underscores a broader issue: how fleeting encounters, half-information and social-media breadcrumbs can rapidly escalate into controversies—particularly when age, consent and celebrity power dynamics enter the conversation.

For now, the student’s message is clear. Whatever the internet may have decided, she wants no part in the story.

Earlier this week, Kartik Aaryan was in Dubai to promote his latest film. Gulf News caught up with him and we spoke about love, heartbreak and more.

“Meet someone who’s equally invested. Meet halfway—that’s key," he told Gulf News.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywoodBollywood icons

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday look picture-perfect in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, out in UAE cinemas now

Tu Meri Main Tera film review: Kartik Aaryan stumbles

4m read
Kartik Aaryan in Saat Samundar paar

Why Saat Samundar Paar remake is in court

2m read
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri movie still

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday on love and heartbreak

4m read
According to eyewitness accounts, flames suddenly shot up behind the performance console — possibly triggered by firecrackers set off during the dance.

One spark, no escape: How a Goa club fire killed 25

4m read