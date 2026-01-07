The actor has come under fire from internet sleuths who believe they spend NYE together
Dubai: What began as casual holiday chatter around Kartik Aaryan’s Goa vacation has since snowballed into a familiar celebrity-media spiral—one now complicated by social-media clues and conflicting reports about age. Did Bollywood heartthrob Aaryan spend the NYE in Goa with an underage girl?
The young woman linked to the actor, identified as Greek student Karina Kubiliute, has publicly distanced herself from the rumours, making her position unambiguous.
Her Instagram bio currently reads: “I don’t know Kartik,” a pointed statement that appears designed to shut down speculation altogether. She even responded to a post about not being his GF.
Adding to that signal, the two have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, further fuelling the sense of a deliberate clean break from the narrative.
Much of the debate online has centred not just on whether the two were acquainted, but on her age. Initial chatter claimed she was 17—raising immediate concern and backlash—before subsequent reports stated she is, in fact, 18. The discrepancy has only intensified scrutiny, with many questioning how quickly assumptions were made and amplified without verification.
Neither Aaryan nor his team has addressed the episode publicly. The actor was reportedly in Goa for a brief personal holiday, but the episode underscores a broader issue: how fleeting encounters, half-information and social-media breadcrumbs can rapidly escalate into controversies—particularly when age, consent and celebrity power dynamics enter the conversation.
For now, the student’s message is clear. Whatever the internet may have decided, she wants no part in the story.
Earlier this week, Kartik Aaryan was in Dubai to promote his latest film. Gulf News caught up with him and we spoke about love, heartbreak and more.
“Meet someone who’s equally invested. Meet halfway—that’s key," he told Gulf News.
