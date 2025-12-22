Love isn't complicated, says Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan and his co-star Ananya agrees
Dubai: It was a soggy, chaotic Friday in Dubai when Bollywood’s IT couple, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, touched down to promote their new rom-com, hitting UAE cinemas on December 26.
Rain poured relentlessly, the streets gleamed like Korean glass-skin, and I low-key wondered if my car would survive the trek to the club lounge in Jumeirah.
But all my wet-weather worries melted the moment they walked in. Their electric, infectious energy immediately set the vibe for a cheeky, fun chat about their film—a rom-com with a title that’s basically a tongue twister: Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.
“Honestly, what is this movie about?” I asked, fully aware I would spectacularly fail saying it on-camera live.
Kartik laughed. “It’s really simple—the title and the story. Love itself is easy. Sometimes, it’s not complicated at all.”
I pointed out that in an era when collective attention spans are shorter than a sparrow’s, a title this long might be… ambitious. Kartik grinned mischievously. “Then why not?”
From my South Indian perspective, the title alone was a challenge. That’s when Kartik leaned in and said, “Can you say it in Malayalam? I want to hear you try!”
I stumbled, but managed after a couple of attempts, and he burst out laughing, mimicking my attempt. I laughed too, defeated. By the end of it, I was convinced he’d already won over every Malayali viewer in the Gulf—just with that smile and that infectious charm.
About the film itself, Kartik had this to say: “It’s a fun script, a fun film. Our characters—Rumi Ray, and the rest of the cast have such interesting arcs —it’s all about entertainment. Of course, there’s a message, but think of it like those chocolate you get with a message written on a paper inside it! Sweet, enjoyable, and meaningful all at once.”
"You mean a fortune cookie?", I asked.
“Yes,” he said, leaning back with a grin. “You get the fortune, the cookie taste, and the chocolate too. That’s what makes it fun.” Clearly, this rom-com doesn’t skimp on charm—or chocolate.
Looking at the trailers, I couldn’t resist asking if this was the classic honeymoon-phase glow we see in so many romantic films.
“This couple has always been in that love phase!” Kartik said, chuckling.
Ananya jumped in. “It’s a meet-cute that turns into a hate-to-love story. The boy teases the girl, she gets irritated but secretly likes it—that classic trope. But Rumi and Ray are simple people with similar values, even if they come from very different worlds.”
Of course, I had to ask the Bollywood cliché question: is Ray a red-flag hero waiting to be reformed?
“Not at all,” Ananya said firmly. “You can’t change people; you accept them. Ray is a green flag. He’s caring, thoughtful. In the trailer, there’s a line: ‘A man who doesn’t make sacrifices for his woman—is he even a man?’ That’s green-flag energy.”
The conversation naturally turned to the weight of the words “I love you.” I teased Kartik: isn’t that a lot of pressure?
“Not pressure,” he said. “It’s reality. Ray believes in the meaning behind those words. Today, people throw ‘I love you’ around lightly, but for him, it matters. There’s a weight to it.”
Ananya agreed. “Rumi is similar—strong-headed, expressive, and takes love seriously. That honesty creates authenticity in their relationship.”
I had to ask the modern dating question: in today’s Tinder and Bumble era, isn’t this film almost idealizing lasting love?
Kartik laughed. “It’s true. Sometimes you have to meet halfway, whether it’s love or even something silly—like convincing someone to commit to mushrooms on their burger!”
Another highlight: age-appropriate casting. “Our chemistry is authentic,” Kartik said. “The banter you see on screen? Totally real. Director Samir Sir noticed it during script readings. It’s natural, and audiences connect with that.”
Ananya, venturing into full-fledged rom-com territory for the first time, added: “It’s nostalgic, early-2000s vibes—Salaam Namaste, Hum Tum. We wanted to bring back that feeling.”
With the festive season approaching, I asked if this could become a Christmas or New Year favorite.
“Absolutely,” Kartik said. “There’s a gap in Bollywood for fresh, romantic films. This is perfect for chilling at the cinema with friends or family.”
Ananya added, “It’s fun, heartfelt, and really for everyone—not just young couples.”
Finally, advice for those still searching for love? Ananya’s tip: “Stop looking desperately. Focus on yourself, enjoy your own company, and the right person will find you.”
Kartik added, “Meet someone who’s equally invested. Meet halfway—that’s key.”
Before wrapping up, we couldn’t ignore Dubai, a city that’s clearly a lucky charm for them. “Dubai has always brought us luck ... I have come here for all my films. It's now my lucky mascot.” Kartik said.
“We hope audiences here enjoy this film as much as we enjoyed making it.”
