Kartik laughed. “It’s really simple—the title and the story. Love itself is easy. Sometimes, it’s not complicated at all.”

I pointed out that in an era when collective attention spans are shorter than a sparrow’s, a title this long might be… ambitious. Kartik grinned mischievously. “Then why not?”

From my South Indian perspective, the title alone was a challenge. That’s when Kartik leaned in and said, “Can you say it in Malayalam? I want to hear you try!”

I stumbled, but managed after a couple of attempts, and he burst out laughing, mimicking my attempt. I laughed too, defeated. By the end of it, I was convinced he’d already won over every Malayali viewer in the Gulf—just with that smile and that infectious charm.

About the film itself, Kartik had this to say: “It’s a fun script, a fun film. Our characters—Rumi Ray, and the rest of the cast have such interesting arcs —it’s all about entertainment. Of course, there’s a message, but think of it like those chocolate you get with a message written on a paper inside it! Sweet, enjoyable, and meaningful all at once.”

"You mean a fortune cookie?", I asked.

“Yes,” he said, leaning back with a grin. “You get the fortune, the cookie taste, and the chocolate too. That’s what makes it fun.” Clearly, this rom-com doesn’t skimp on charm—or chocolate.

Looking at the trailers, I couldn’t resist asking if this was the classic honeymoon-phase glow we see in so many romantic films.

“This couple has always been in that love phase!” Kartik said, chuckling.

Ananya jumped in. “It’s a meet-cute that turns into a hate-to-love story. The boy teases the girl, she gets irritated but secretly likes it—that classic trope. But Rumi and Ray are simple people with similar values, even if they come from very different worlds.”