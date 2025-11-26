Pakistan superstars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan want you to believe in love again — even when world loves to hate

Dubai: There’s an unmistakable electricity when Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan enter a room. The kind of chemistry that doesn’t need slow-mo walks, grand gestures, or breathy monologues to sell romance.

These two could be whispering vegetable names to each other — okra, aubergine, karela — and audiences would happily buy into the passion. That’s the sort of seamless magic they bring to their new film, Neelofar, and it’s a reunion fans have been manifesting since their hit show Humsafar.

So what took them this long?

“I’m a big believer in fate and destiny,” Fawad says with customary calm. “Had it not been for COVID or a few other circumstances, you may have seen this earlier. But such is fate. It took its time.” A few minutes before the sit-down interview, Khan had gotten visibly emotional about how laborious and challenging this movie was to make. It was a tough phase, but his fans and handful of his allies made that bleak phase tolerable.