Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's 'Neelofar' music launch: Top five moments from starry night in Pakistan

The evening’s highlight was the premiere of Neelofar’s first song, sung by Vicky Haider. As the track played, guests were visibly moved—some with teary eyes, others in awe. The song beautifully captured the soul of the film: a poetic love story that goes beyond sight and speaks directly to the heart.

The Neelofar movie leads, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, didn’t just host the night—they owned it. With their undeniable chemistry and star aura, the pair reminded everyone why they are the reigning king and queen of Pakistani cinema. Every eye in the room was glued to them, and every camera was pointed their way.

Dubai: They were the couple that started a cultural phenomenon with Humsafar. Now, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are returning to set the box office ablaze with their upcoming film Neelofar. The kings and queens of timeless chemistry are ready to own 2025 —and fans are gearing up for history to repeat itself, this time in theatres.

The night unfolded at the prestigious Sir Ganga Ram House in Gulberg, Lahore—an architectural landmark that added vintage glamour to the event. Under its historic arches, art, music, and cinema collided to create an unforgettable moment in the film’s journey. Produced by Fawad Khan, Hassaan Khalid, and Usaf Shariq, and directed by Ammar Rasool, Neelofar—starring Mahira Khan as a visually impaired yet luminous soul—releases on November 28, 2025. If this music launch night was any indication, the film is set to redefine romance in Pakistani cinema.

From acclaimed artists like Seemi Raheel and Zeb Bangash to digital stars such as HAVI, Mooroo, and Nameer Khan, Neelofar’s music launch event became a who’s who of Pakistan’s entertainment, fashion, and music scene. The gathering wasn’t just a guest list—it was a statement: Neelofar is the film everyone wants to be part of.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.