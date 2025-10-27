Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's 'Neelofar' music launch: Top five moments from starry night in Pakistan

The OG couple, who were a masterclass in chemistry on the small screen, are back together
Dubai: They were the couple that started a cultural phenomenon with Humsafar. Now, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are returning to set the box office ablaze with their upcoming film Neelofar. The kings and queens of timeless chemistry are ready to own 2025 —and fans are gearing up for history to repeat itself, this time in theatres.
The Neelofar movie leads, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, didn’t just host the night—they owned it. With their undeniable chemistry and star aura, the pair reminded everyone why they are the reigning king and queen of Pakistani cinema. Every eye in the room was glued to them, and every camera was pointed their way.
The evening’s highlight was the premiere of Neelofar’s first song, sung by Vicky Haider. As the track played, guests were visibly moved—some with teary eyes, others in awe. The song beautifully captured the soul of the film: a poetic love story that goes beyond sight and speaks directly to the heart.
Actor and entertainer Yasir Hussain brought the perfect mix of humour and heart to the stage. His hosting style kept the mood intimate yet electric, making it one of the most entertaining music launches in recent Pakistani film history.
From acclaimed artists like Seemi Raheel and Zeb Bangash to digital stars such as HAVI, Mooroo, and Nameer Khan, Neelofar’s music launch event became a who’s who of Pakistan’s entertainment, fashion, and music scene. The gathering wasn’t just a guest list—it was a statement: Neelofar is the film everyone wants to be part of.
The night unfolded at the prestigious Sir Ganga Ram House in Gulberg, Lahore—an architectural landmark that added vintage glamour to the event. Under its historic arches, art, music, and cinema collided to create an unforgettable moment in the film’s journey. Produced by Fawad Khan, Hassaan Khalid, and Usaf Shariq, and directed by Ammar Rasool, Neelofar—starring Mahira Khan as a visually impaired yet luminous soul—releases on November 28, 2025. If this music launch night was any indication, the film is set to redefine romance in Pakistani cinema.
