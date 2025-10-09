In the official poster revealed by Khans' on their social media, the two look heartbreakingly beautiful — pensive, raw, and soaked in emotion. There’s tension in the air, a touch of nostalgia, and that undeniable spark that made fans fall in love with them over a decade ago.

When I last met Fawad Khan in Dubai for his Bollywood comeback Abir Gulaal earlier this year, he was his usual mix of charm and introspection. The crowd — mostly female influencers — whistled and giggled every time he so much as cleared his throat.

Because let’s be honest: when Fawad and Mahira share a frame, it’s not just acting — it’s alchemy. And if this first look is anything to go by, Neelofar might just be the cinematic heartbreak we’ve all been waiting for.

Written and directed by Ammar Rasool, has been a long time coming — it was first announced back in 2020, and now it’s finally set to release on November 28. The film promises a love story that’s equal parts haunting and poetic, the kind that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Mahira, too, has spoken often about craving stories that feel real and raw. “I’m old-fashioned. I believe in loyalty and commitment… you choose that person every day,” she told me during another Dubai press meet — a quote that suddenly feels tailor-made for Neelofar’s bittersweet tone.

Fawad, ever the gentleman, took it all in stride. “As long as they’re also seeing the body of work, I’m okay with it,” he said, proving once again why his appeal runs deeper than a jawline. Between the teasing and laughter, he talked about simplicity — in life and in storytelling. “Everything is now very dark, very dramatic. This is like a simple dish — a few flavours, easy to digest,” he said.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.