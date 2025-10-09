GOLD/FOREX
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan reveal poster of 'Neelofar.' out this November

Pakistani heartthrobs looks deliciously angsty in the romantic drama out on November 28

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in 'Neelofar.'
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the original on-screen power couple who made Humsafar a cultural phenomenon, are finally back together — and they’ve just revealed the first look of their upcoming film Neelofar.

In the official poster revealed by Khans' on their social media, the two look heartbreakingly beautiful — pensive, raw, and soaked in emotion. There’s tension in the air, a touch of nostalgia, and that undeniable spark that made fans fall in love with them over a decade ago.

According to reports, Mahira Khan plays the titular role and is blind, while Fawad Khan plays Mansoor Ali Khan, a writer.

Written and directed by Ammar Rasool, has been a long time coming — it was first announced back in 2020, and now it’s finally set to release on November 28. The film promises a love story that’s equal parts haunting and poetic, the kind that stays with you long after the credits roll.

Because let’s be honest: when Fawad and Mahira share a frame, it’s not just acting — it’s alchemy. And if this first look is anything to go by, Neelofar might just be the cinematic heartbreak we’ve all been waiting for.

It's their third outing together after Humsafar and their blockbuster hit The Legend of Maula Jatt

But Neelofar isn’t just another pretty reunion. It’s arriving after both stars have lived, learned, and weathered the unpredictable worlds of fame and cross-border stardom.

Fawad and Mahira, who both made waves in Bollywood before politics pulled the plug, have carved out layered, fascinating careers that balance vulnerability and grace.

When I last met Fawad Khan in Dubai for his Bollywood comeback Abir Gulaal earlier this year, he was his usual mix of charm and introspection. The crowd — mostly female influencers — whistled and giggled every time he so much as cleared his throat.

“He could just say tamatar aur pyaaz and the crowd would go wild,” one of the hosts joked. And honestly, she wasn’t wrong.

Fawad, ever the gentleman, took it all in stride. “As long as they’re also seeing the body of work, I’m okay with it,” he said, proving once again why his appeal runs deeper than a jawline. Between the teasing and laughter, he talked about simplicity — in life and in storytelling. “Everything is now very dark, very dramatic. This is like a simple dish — a few flavours, easy to digest,” he said.

That same emotional honesty seems to echo in Neelofar, which promises a story soaked in nostalgia, longing, and quiet love — the kind we haven’t seen in a while.

Mahira, too, has spoken often about craving stories that feel real and raw. “I’m old-fashioned. I believe in loyalty and commitment… you choose that person every day,” she told me during another Dubai press meet — a quote that suddenly feels tailor-made for Neelofar’s bittersweet tone.

Their reunion feels symbolic — two actors who’ve grown up in the public eye, now circling back to the kind of story that made them icons. They’re not just recreating Humsafar’s magic; they’re evolving it.

So yes, the internet is right to lose its collective mind. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are back — bruised, beautiful, and breaking hearts all over again.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been covering entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years as Entertainment Editor. She covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. She has covered film festivals and interviewed stars including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman.
