Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed on criticism, love, and equation with Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly

For Saeed, critiques are a part of the business, and many critics are people he respects

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
Humayun Saeed
Humayun Saeed
Instagram.com/saeedhumayun/

Dubai: Actor-producer Humayun Saeed doesn’t let criticism shake him. In fact, he laughs it off. “Just like we do our dramas, let them do theirs,” he told journalist Ambreen Fatima recently, when asked how he deals with reviewers on YouTube and TV.

For Saeed, critiques are simply part of the business, and many of the critics are seniors he respects. His only request? Fans shouldn’t hurl abuses in comment sections. “They’re just doing their jobs,” he insists.

That calm pragmatism carries over into his work—and his latest projects prove he isn’t afraid of scrutiny.

Main Manto Nahi Hoon: A demanding role

Currently producing and starring in Main Manto Nahi Hoon, Saeed says the show “demands attention and scrutiny”. He plays a complex, grey character very different from his real self.

Sharing screen space with Sajal Aly, whom he calls one of the best actors of her generation, along with Yumna Zaidi and Sanam Saeed, is something he cherishes. “I had to create the opportunity myself as producer, but I feel lucky,” he admits.

Casting veteran Saima Noor was also a highlight. Saeed revealed the director suggested her, and both he and writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar agreed.

Convincing her wasn’t easy—he had to approach her husband, filmmaker Syed Noor, to lock her in. Today, her character has become one of the most popular on the show.

Love Guru with Mahira Khan: Rom-com pressures and red flags

Saeed also recently re-united with Mahira Khan for their Eid release Love Guru—a romantic comedy both stars described as one of the hardest genres to pull off.

In a sit-down interview with Gulf News, both actors wore their hearts on their sleeves when the subject turns to love.

For Mahira, “There is nothing worth fighting for except love.” Saeed, ever the realist, added: “Disrespect is a big red flag.”

Mahira admits her warning sign is more internal. “When your self-worth starts getting impacted, that’s a big red flag. I’ve been there,” she says.

Box office vs. critical acclaim

When asked what matters more—box office or glowing reviews—Saeed doesn’t hesitate. “Box office,” he says firmly.

“In cinema, I go for blockbuster success. Critical acclaim is what I want for dramas.”

Mahira, meanwhile, is a self-confessed “total romantic.” She believes in destiny, soulmates, and the idea that love will always find you if you first choose yourself. “Choose yourself. Love yourself. And then find love,” she says with conviction.

A romantic at heart

Despite his stoic stance on critics, Saeed confesses he’s not immune to romance. “There’s a romanticism about the past that I miss, and I carry that into my work. Also, give me 10 minutes and I can make anyone fall in love with me!” he laughs.

It’s this balance—between realism and romance—that makes Humayun Saeed one of Pakistani cinema’s most bankable stars, whether he’s tackling a layered drama like Main Manto Nahi Hoon or rolling out big-screen charm opposite Mahira Khan in Love Guru.

