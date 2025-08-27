What does Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost? The price of a 'brilliant cut' diamond

While the official price hasn’t been revealed, jewelry experts peg Taylor Swift’s ring between $550,000 and $750,000, as quoted by outlets like New York Times,—a figure that reflects both the top-tier diamond and the custom, handcrafted design. But some jewelry insiders think the ring might be even more jaw-dropping Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds told In Style, that it could be 10 to 12 carats, potentially valuing the sparkler at around $1 million, depending on the diamond’s quality and whether it’s natural.