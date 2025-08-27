What does Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost? The price of a 'brilliant cut' diamond

Old mine brilliant cuts are slightly boxy with rounded corners and soft
It's a love story and she said yes.
Taylor Swift’s engagement ring from Travis Kelce is the talk of the town and for good reason. The couple, who started dating in 2023, announced their engagement on Instagram on Aug. 26, and honestly, all anyone can talk about is the ring.
The sparkler was front and center in a close-up shot shared on Instagram Tuesday, one of five photos announcing her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce. Swift’s team confirmed the ring was designed by New York-based jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.
According to Swift’s publicist Tree Paine, the diamond is indeed an old mine brilliant cut, though she didn’t reveal more details. Lubeck, the daughter of renowned goldsmith Jay Lubeck from Neptune Beach, Florida, is known for hand engraving and a serious love of vintage jewelry—a vibe perfectly captured in Swift’s new bling.
Old mine brilliant cuts are slightly boxy with rounded corners and soft, romantic edges. Swift’s gem is set in a yellow gold bezel, giving it that luxe, antique-meets-modern feel. In her Instagram garden shots, she paired the ring with a striped Ralph Lauren dress and her signature Cartier diamond-encrusted watch, proving once again that every detail is on point.
While the official price hasn’t been revealed, jewelry experts peg Taylor Swift’s ring between $550,000 and $750,000, as quoted by outlets like New York Times,—a figure that reflects both the top-tier diamond and the custom, handcrafted design. But some jewelry insiders think the ring might be even more jaw-dropping Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds told In Style, that it could be 10 to 12 carats, potentially valuing the sparkler at around $1 million, depending on the diamond’s quality and whether it’s natural.
Swift also pointed out the bespoke, vintage-inspired design is likely engraved along the band, “possibly with tiny stars,” adding a whimsical, love-letter–in-jewelry touch that perfectly suits Swift’s aesthetic.
No matter the price tag, the timeless cushion-cut masterpiece feels like it was made for her—classic, romantic, and unapologetically bold.
The pair’s romance went public in October 2023 after a SNL afterparty hand-holding moment, and Swift even attended her first Chiefs game a month earlier to cheer on her NFL beau. On her New Heights podcast debut, she gushed about how they first met and Kelce’s unforgettable “public date proposal” involving a friendship bracelet with his phone number.
Now, in a dazzling five-photo Instagram post, the superstar singer and NFL star announced their engagement. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, accompanied by an emoji of a dynamite stick.
