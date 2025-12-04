Miley Cyrus announces engagement to Maxx Morando: Here's how much her diamond ring costs

The ring is a chunky gold east-west bezel set with a 4–5 carat modified cushion diamond
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are engaged. The Flowers hitmaker casually walked into the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles, creating quite the stir.
Later, she confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE, saying she is 'very happy' and soaking up this new chapter.
Then came her explanation about keeping things low-key: “The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice. I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing.”
Translation: grown-woman boundaries, activated.
Now, about that rock everyone’s zooming in on. Blue Nile’s VP of Merchandising, Daniela Tarantino, estimates the ring could hit USD 450,000. Yes, almost half a million. She called it a “chunky gold east-west bezel set” with a 4–5 carat modified cushion diamond — basically the kind of ring that makes other rings question their self-worth.
According to Page Six, Miley Cyrus’s engagement ring was custom-made by Los Angeles designer Jacquie Aiche, with a cushion-cut stone set in a 14-karat yellow gold band, her representative confirmed.
“Miley’s engagement ring is a very of-the-moment take on a classic silhouette,” Olivia Landau, Founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, told ELLE. “The center stone appears to be an elongated cushion cut diamond with crushed ice faceting.”
Landau adds, “The diamond is set east-west in a chunky bombe style bezel setting in yellow gold, a look that feels a little bit rock and roll, cool, and modern, while still reading as very bridal.”
Annie Chen, SVP of Merchandising at Brilliant Earth, also notes that the yellow gold setting is “increasingly popular” among customers.
As for their love story: It started in the most modern-meets-awkward way possible: a setup. Miley once told British Vogue,
“We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’” She stayed. They clicked. And the rest has played out in red carpets and soft launches.
Before Maxx, Miley was married to her The Last Song co-star Liam Hemsworth. They split in August 2019 and finalised the divorce in 2020 — and now here she is, thriving, glowing, and engaged again… this time on her own terms.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox