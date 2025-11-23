GOLD/FOREX
Will there ever be 'Humsafar' reunion? Pakistan's Fawad Khan and Mahira finally spill during Dubai visit

Fawad Khan is intensely aware that his lead act may be cancelled in today's times

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Humsafar.
Dubai: If you’ve been secretly manifesting a Humsafar Season 2 while pretending to move on with your life… welcome to the club.

Dubai just got the closest thing we’ve ever had to an answer — and yes, it came straight from the duo who broke the internet before Instagram even knew what virality was. When asked whether the magic could ever return, Fawad Khan didn’t play coy. He gave a reality check with a grin that only ex–Ashar Hussain can deliver:

“You do feel the temperature of the room and accordingly act… but if we changed the core, there is no story.”

In other words:
A reunion just for vibes?
No.
A reunion because the script actually deserves to exist?
Maybe.

One pointed out the obvious: Humsafar’s Ashar wouldn’t last five minutes in today’s “self-care, gaslighting, healing era.”

And Fawad? He didn’t deny it. He just smirked:

“If my characters had to survive today’s woke era… I don’t know. Trust me when I tell you that he is now being labeled as 'toxic' - so does he really have a chance?”

So there you have it — straight from the source.
The ultimate red flag hero is self-aware. Although they didn't write off the prospect of a Humsafar Season 2, they know the characters will need a serious upgrade. Having a couple, with a good-looking alpha male of a husband may not fly anymore.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
