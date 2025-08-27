Leatham believes every arrangement should tell a love story and he was spot on
Dubai: When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement last night, all eyes weren’t just on the ring—but also on the lush floral backdrop designed by celebrity florist Jeff Leatham. And guess what, Gulf News had caught up with him when he was in Dubai last. So here's what you need to know about the celebrity florist to the stars!
Leatham, hailed by Kim Kardashian as “the greatest florist of all time” and dubbed by Cher as “the Bob Mackie of flowers,” has become the go-to creative force for pop culture’s biggest milestones.
From Kardashian weddings to the grand Ambani-Merchant festivities in March—where he joined hands with Manish Malhotra—Leatham is the man behind the blooms that make headlines.
Leatham believes every arrangement should tell a love story—something that was on full display at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement celebration.
“There’s a romanticism about the past that I miss, and I carry that into my work,” he says. “Also, give me 10 minutes and I can make anyone fall in love with me!” he laughs.
It’s that mix of charm and sentiment that has made him the florist of choice for life’s most photographed moments, whether it’s a Kardashian wedding, an Ambani celebration, or a pop icon’s engagement.
He’s collaborated with icons across industries, but Leatham still has a wish list. “I’d love to work with Meryl Streep,” he says. “And from the past—Elizabeth Taylor. She had such a beautiful sensibility for luxury, beauty, and helping others.”
The holidays, he reveals, are a particularly exciting time. “That’s when I don’t use flowers at all—I get creative with holiday decorations,” he shares. With projects lined up in New York, Philadelphia, Beverly Hills, and Paris, Leatham thrives on reinvention. “I’m like the male Madonna of my industry.”
And if you’re wondering whether flowers truly matter as gifts, Leatham is clear: “Flowers are a currency of memory. Even if it’s a flower you don’t like, its color creates an immediate sensory memory. Books can’t do that. If you want to create a moment to remember, give flowers.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox