From Kardashian weddings to the grand Ambani-Merchant festivities in March—where he joined hands with Manish Malhotra—Leatham is the man behind the blooms that make headlines.

The romantic at heart

Leatham believes every arrangement should tell a love story—something that was on full display at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement celebration.

“There’s a romanticism about the past that I miss, and I carry that into my work,” he says. “Also, give me 10 minutes and I can make anyone fall in love with me!” he laughs.

It’s that mix of charm and sentiment that has made him the florist of choice for life’s most photographed moments, whether it’s a Kardashian wedding, an Ambani celebration, or a pop icon’s engagement.

Wish list of dream clients

He’s collaborated with icons across industries, but Leatham still has a wish list. “I’d love to work with Meryl Streep,” he says. “And from the past—Elizabeth Taylor. She had such a beautiful sensibility for luxury, beauty, and helping others.”

Beyond flowers

The holidays, he reveals, are a particularly exciting time. “That’s when I don’t use flowers at all—I get creative with holiday decorations,” he shares. With projects lined up in New York, Philadelphia, Beverly Hills, and Paris, Leatham thrives on reinvention. “I’m like the male Madonna of my industry.”

And if you’re wondering whether flowers truly matter as gifts, Leatham is clear: “Flowers are a currency of memory. Even if it’s a flower you don’t like, its color creates an immediate sensory memory. Books can’t do that. If you want to create a moment to remember, give flowers.”