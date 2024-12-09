Dubai : “Flowers are a currency of memory,” says Jeff Leatham, the renowned floral designer behind some of the most iconic events and weddings for Hollywood stars and Bollywood icons.

Known for his bold use of color and ability to transform spaces into gorgeous works of art, Jeff has worked with celebrity heavyweights such as Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Paris Hilton, and the Ambanis, including the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant festivities in March. For the latter, he joined hands with Indian designer Manish Malhotra to transform the venue into a floral hotspot.

Praised by Kim Kardashian as “the greatest florist of all time” and hailed by Cher as “the Bob Mackie of flowers,” Jeff’s ability to turn floral arrangements into works of art has set him apart in the world of design.

During his recent visit to Dubai, Jeff offered a glimpse into his creative process as he revealed a bold and vibrant installation at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah, seamlessly merging his distinctive style with the city’s lively spirit.

Here's a look at the floral installation put together by Jeff Leatham in Dubai's Four Seasons Jumeirah

“I love flowers that have bright colors and passion,” he shares. “I wanted to bring more daring colors into Dubai and create something that makes people stop and go, ‘Wow!’”

In a swift seven-minute-interview with Gulf News, Jeff looked back on his artistic journey, the challenges posed by AI in design, and why flowers continue to be the ultimate expression of emotion. Excerpts from our interview with Jeff ...

How do you decide on the colors and themes for your flower installations?

I love flowers with bright colors and passion. When I arrived in Dubai, I drove around and felt the city had a lot of beige and tans. I wanted to bring more daring colors into the mix. For this installation at the beautiful Four Seasons Hotel, I used shades of orange, hot pink, and purples. My goal is always to create something that makes people stop and go, "Wow!"

AI has been influencing creative industries. Do you think floristry is insulated from its impact?

AI is important for dreaming, but we must be careful with it. Some clients bring AI-generated photos of events, but those images are often impossible to replicate in real life. I'm an old-school guy with a focus on realism and creating genuine experiences. AI lacks the authenticity and romanticism that design and art require.

You seem like a romantic at heart. Do you think your work reflects that?

Absolutely. There’s a romanticism about the past that I miss, and I carry that into my work. Also, give me 10 minutes, and I can make anyone fall in love with me! (Laughs)

You’ve worked with some of the biggest names. Is there anyone you’re dying to collaborate with?

I’d love to work with Meryl Streep. She’s incredible. A dream star from the past would be Elizabeth Taylor. She had a beautiful sensibility for luxury, beauty, and helping others. Celebrity power, for me, should be about giving back, and Elizabeth Taylor embodied that.

Jeff Leatham's wish list of clients include Meryl Streep and the late Elizabeth Taylor

You’ve collaborated with Manish Malhotra. Any plans to appear in Bollywood?

(Laughs) I’d love to! Manish is amazing—he loves his art and has a kind heart. That’s rare and special.

What’s next for you?

The holidays are my favorite time because I don’t use flowers. I get to be creative with holiday decorations. I have exciting projects in New York, Philadelphia, Beverly Hills, and Paris, where I’m lucky to have an office. Reinvention is key for me—I’m like the male Madonna in my industry.

Some people prefer gifts like books or gadgets over flowers. What’s your take?