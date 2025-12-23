“Tylor needs medical attention, not money. He refuses help, and while I appreciate the effort, funds wouldn’t solve his challenges. I’ve given him phones before, but he loses them quickly. He can’t manage money for his medications on his own,” she explained.

Sources told TMZ that Chase seemed unbothered when he learned the street videos had gone viral. Recently, a GoFundMe page was set up in his name following the online attention. While it raised some funds, his mother emphasized that money is not what he needs most—medical care is.

Riverside Police spokesperson Ryan Railsback told the Daily Mail that officers do not know exactly how long Chase has been living on the streets. They check in on him weekly and describe him as polite and cooperative during those interactions.

After his breakout role on Ned’s Declassified, Chase appeared in a few projects before slowly fading from Hollywood. In 2015, he publicly discussed his struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), but otherwise remained out of the public eye. That changed in September 2025, when videos showing him in worn-out clothes, looking distressed, began circulating online.

