Tylor Chase speaks out on viral street footage as police disclose how long he was homeless

The Riverside Police Department has since shared some details about the tragic situation

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Tylor Chase as a child star (left) and his current state
Dubai: Tylor Chase, who rose to fame as Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (2004–2007), is back in the spotlight—this time for reasons far from his early stardom.

In recent weeks, videos of the former child actor living on the streets went viral, shocking fans and prompting public concern.

The Riverside Police Department has since shared some details about his situation, including how Chase reacted to the footage.

From child star to life on the streets

After his breakout role on Ned’s Declassified, Chase appeared in a few projects before slowly fading from Hollywood. In 2015, he publicly discussed his struggles with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), but otherwise remained out of the public eye. That changed in September 2025, when videos showing him in worn-out clothes, looking distressed, began circulating online.

A newer clip captures Chase responding when asked about his acting past. Despite his circumstances, he recognized his old fame, telling someone he was the “famous kid from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.”

Police update

Riverside Police spokesperson Ryan Railsback told the Daily Mail that officers do not know exactly how long Chase has been living on the streets. They check in on him weekly and describe him as polite and cooperative during those interactions.

“The department offers him access to shelters and medical care,” Railsback said.

“However, he has declined these services repeatedly. We are also not aware of any attempts to reach out to his family on his behalf.”

Response to the viral clips

Sources told TMZ that Chase seemed unbothered when he learned the street videos had gone viral. Recently, a GoFundMe page was set up in his name following the online attention. While it raised some funds, his mother emphasized that money is not what he needs most—medical care is.

“Tylor needs medical attention, not money. He refuses help, and while I appreciate the effort, funds wouldn’t solve his challenges. I’ve given him phones before, but he loses them quickly. He can’t manage money for his medications on his own,” she explained.

Chase’s story is a sobering reminder of how many former child stars face personal struggles later in life and highlights the need for compassionate, tailored support for those dealing with mental health challenges and homelessness.

