Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase spotted homeless on California streets

Chase, now 36, was seen in Riverside, Los Angeles, in a video that first surfaced online in September and resurfaced again in recent days. The footage shows him wearing a worn Los Angeles Raiders polo shirt and holding up his jeans as he speaks to the person filming him.

“Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it,” she said, according to The US Sun. She also explained that Chase struggles to manage money or keep track of personal belongings. “I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself,” she added.

Following the video’s circulation on social media, a GoFundMe campaign was launched in Chase’s name and raised more than $1,200. However, the fundraiser was later taken down by his mother, who said financial help was not what her son needed at this time.

Daniel Curtis Lee said seeing the video was deeply upsetting. “There was some bad news that I received earlier this week about our dear friend Tylor Chase. It was a lot to process,” he said. “When I first saw it, I was angry. I was like, why put a camera on someone’s face in hard times?”

Devon Werkheiser described the footage as heartbreaking. “It is painful and shocking to see where he is currently at. It’s hard to see someone you know and love from a really special time — a really sweet person — and see where life has currently ended up.”

Lindsey Shaw shared her wish to reconnect with Chase personally. “You can’t do much, but I would love to go speak with him and just love on him and look him in the eye. I miss Tylor. I love Tylor so, so much,” she said.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.