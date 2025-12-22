Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase spotted homeless on California streets

Following the video’s circulation on social media, a GoFundMe campaign was launched
Tylor Chase, a former Nickelodeon child actor best known for his role as Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, has been spotted living on the streets of California, sparking concern among fans and former co-stars.
Chase, now 36, was seen in Riverside, Los Angeles, in a video that first surfaced online in September and resurfaced again in recent days. The footage shows him wearing a worn Los Angeles Raiders polo shirt and holding up his jeans as he speaks to the person filming him.
In the clip, the person behind the camera asks if he once appeared on Nickelodeon. Chase calmly responds, “Yeah, on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.” When she recognises him, she adds, “Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it.”
Following the video’s circulation on social media, a GoFundMe campaign was launched in Chase’s name and raised more than $1,200. However, the fundraiser was later taken down by his mother, who said financial help was not what her son needed at this time.
“Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it,” she said, according to The US Sun. She also explained that Chase struggles to manage money or keep track of personal belongings. “I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself,” she added.
Chase’s situation has also been addressed publicly by his former Ned’s Declassified co-stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee on an episode of their Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide.
Daniel Curtis Lee said seeing the video was deeply upsetting. “There was some bad news that I received earlier this week about our dear friend Tylor Chase. It was a lot to process,” he said. “When I first saw it, I was angry. I was like, why put a camera on someone’s face in hard times?”
He later added that the situation left him feeling helpless. “Then I was upset with myself because I feel powerless. There’s not much I felt I could do.”
Lindsey Shaw shared her wish to reconnect with Chase personally. “You can’t do much, but I would love to go speak with him and just love on him and look him in the eye. I miss Tylor. I love Tylor so, so much,” she said.
Devon Werkheiser described the footage as heartbreaking. “It is painful and shocking to see where he is currently at. It’s hard to see someone you know and love from a really special time — a really sweet person — and see where life has currently ended up.”
“We’re all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path,” Daniel Curtis Lee added. “We’ll see what we can do.”
