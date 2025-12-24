GOLD/FOREX
When Tylor Chase, homeless Nickelodeon darling, reunited with former Ned's Declassified costar: 'Heartbroken to see him like this'

Determined to offer support, Daniel spent the day with Tylor convincing him to get help

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Tylor Chase as a child star (left) and his current state
Screengrab/IMdB

Dubai: Former Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide star Tylor Chase, recently seen living on the streets of California, found a ray of hope when he reconnected with his old friends Daniel Curtis Lee and Devon Werkheiser.

Daniel, who reached out after seeing a heartbreaking video of Tylor’s struggles, shared the reunion on Instagram on December 23.

"Shaun Weiss and his team worked hard to get him into a hospital last night—I thought it worked. His dad said it worked, but he kind of backed out," Daniel said.

Determined to offer support, Daniel spent the day with Tylor, grabbing pizza and FaceTiming with Devon Werkheiser. The simple moments of friendship—shared laughter, conversation, and care—meant the world.

"He trusted an old friend," Daniel explained. "He wanted to stay local, and this was the only hotel available."

Before parting ways, Tylor hugged Daniel tightly, saying, "Love you, dude. Thank you. I'm so happy to see you." Daniel promised he would return to check on him, offering a lifeline during a challenging time.

Daniel believes the attention and concern from fans will help Tylor regain stability.

"He's often on my mind," Daniel shared on Instagram, adding that Tylor "seems really touched that so many people have been inspired by him."

Devon Werkheiser also spoke out, sharing his hope for Tylor’s recovery. "Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid. It is heartbreaking to see him like this. My only hope is that someone with real resources can step in, help him get treatment, and put him back on track," he told TMZ.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
