When Tylor Chase, homeless Nickelodeon darling, reunited with former Ned's Declassified costar: 'Heartbroken to see him like this'

Dubai: Former Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide star Tylor Chase, recently seen living on the streets of California, found a ray of hope when he reconnected with his old friends Daniel Curtis Lee and Devon Werkheiser.
Daniel, who reached out after seeing a heartbreaking video of Tylor’s struggles, shared the reunion on Instagram on December 23.
"Shaun Weiss and his team worked hard to get him into a hospital last night—I thought it worked. His dad said it worked, but he kind of backed out," Daniel said.
Determined to offer support, Daniel spent the day with Tylor, grabbing pizza and FaceTiming with Devon Werkheiser. The simple moments of friendship—shared laughter, conversation, and care—meant the world.
"He trusted an old friend," Daniel explained. "He wanted to stay local, and this was the only hotel available."
Before parting ways, Tylor hugged Daniel tightly, saying, "Love you, dude. Thank you. I'm so happy to see you." Daniel promised he would return to check on him, offering a lifeline during a challenging time.
Daniel believes the attention and concern from fans will help Tylor regain stability.
"He's often on my mind," Daniel shared on Instagram, adding that Tylor "seems really touched that so many people have been inspired by him."
Devon Werkheiser also spoke out, sharing his hope for Tylor’s recovery. "Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid. It is heartbreaking to see him like this. My only hope is that someone with real resources can step in, help him get treatment, and put him back on track," he told TMZ.
