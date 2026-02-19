Daniel Radcliffe supports new Harry Potter star, urges fans to stop comparing: 'Don't ask about me...'

Dominic McLaughlin will step into Harry Potter’s shoes
The wizarding world is stirring again. HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series is looming and fans are thrilled at the chance for a fresh take that might stick closer to JK Rowling’s original books.
Radcliffe is encouraging. In a YouTube segment, he praised 11-year-old Dominic, predicting the young actor might even outshine him.
“I'm sure Dominic is going to be better than me. I learned as I went. I look back on what I did now with a lot more kindness, and I find it less embarrassing now that I'm older. But I was very much learning how to do it for a long time on Potter,” Daniel said.
He also sent a pointed message to fans and media alike: give the new cast room to grow.
“When these kids got cast, there's a whole thing around the internet, around the world, people being like, 'We've got to look after these kids.' If you mean that, if everyone really means what they are saying, then one of the things you can do for me is not ask about me and Rupert (Grint) all the time.”
Yes, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will forever be Ron and Hermione in our hearts, but Daniel’s plea is clear: let the new generation shine on its own.
For those catching up: the original films ran from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011). They followed Harry from the moment he discovered he was a wizard at age 11, through seven years at Hogwarts, facing the dark wizard Voldemort, and uncovering the secrets of the wizarding world. The fo;,s also spawned the Fantastic Beasts franchise, expanding Rowling’s universe even further.
HBO’s series is slated to premiere in 2027, with new seasons planned annually until 2034. And with Daniel’s blessing, Dominic McLaughlin might just make us see Harry Potter in a whole new light.